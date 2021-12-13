Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Defamation case: Javed Akhtar seeks non-bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut

Defamation case - Lyricist Javed Akhtar moved an application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court (CMM) at Andheri for issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kangana Ranaut
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:08 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: Lyricist Javed Akhtar moved an application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court (CMM) at Andheri for issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kangana Ranaut, as the actor failed to appear before the court. Akhtar has filed the defamation case against Ranaut in November 2020, alleging that she made defamatory and baseless comments about him in a television interview.

Javed Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj pointed out to the court that while Kangana claimed to be unwell, the updates on her Instagram handle on November 15 clearly shows that she was actively involved in the shootings of her upcoming films. He handed out printouts from the actress’s Instagram handle.

He added that in the last few hearings, Ranaut sought exemption from appearing in person on two grounds. One was that she was unwell and suffering from high temperature and body ache and the other ground was that she was in the process of challenging before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, the order by which her application of transfer of the case from 10th court in Andheri to some other court was rejected.

It added that on basis of the statements made by the actress’ counsel, the court adjourned the matter in the last hearings to December 13, for framing of charges. The plea said, “Kangana has not filed any appeal challenging the order passed by the learned Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.”

The plea further states that “it can be clearly deciphered from the conduct of the accused that from the time of issuance of process, the accused has been deploying all possible tactics to cause inordinate delays in the matter and at the same time been making false and incorrect statements before this court. In other words, the present case could not proceed further after the issuance of the process owing to the wilful and deliberate absence of the accused solely designed to derail the proceedings and to cause incalculable hardships to Akhtar.”

Akhtar further contended that the magistrate court had already accommodated Ranaut on the last three dates and urged the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against her “in the interest of justice” to secure her presence before the court.

Metropolitan magistrate R R Khan adjourned the matter to January 4 for hearing the parties, after Ranaut’s counsel filed a reply to the plea. The court has also directed her counsel to keep Ranaut present before the court on the next date of hearing.

