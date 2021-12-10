Defamation suit: Nawab Malik tenders unconditional apology to HC

Mumbai Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Friday tendered an unconditional apology and assured the Bombay high court (HC) that henceforth, he would not make any comments or pass any remarks against Dnyandev Wankhede, father of the NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, or their family.

A division bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla and Justice Milind Jadhav accepted the apology and a further undertaking given by the NCP leader and remanded Wankhede’s plea for interim injunction against Malik for fresh adjudication by a single-judge bench.

The apology and reiteration of the undertaking came in response to a notice issued by HC on December 7 to the NCP leader, asking him why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for apparent wilful breach of the undertaking that he had given earlier. On November 29, Malik had assured HC that he would refrain from making defamatory statements against Wankhede or his family members.

Malik on Friday filed a short – four-page affidavit stating that the statements made by him were not intentional, but were made in the course of general interviews to the press and in response to specific questions asked by the media persons during the interviews.

“I say that all the three statements, extracts and/or comments at Exhibit C, D & E were neither press releases nor press statements issued by me, or on my behalf,” said the affidavit. “These responses were made in the course of interviews with journalists which covered a large number of topics and a considerable period of time. In the course of such interviews, the journalists had asked specific questions and it was in response thereto that I had made the statements. These responses were made by me in the belief that such responses made in the course of interviews were not within the ambit of the statement made on my behalf to this Hon’ble Court,” it adds.

“I had no intention to disrespect, dishonour, overreach the court or breach the said Orders,” stated the affidavit, adding, “I tender my unconditional apology to this Hon’ble Court in respect of the breaches of my undertaking given to this Hon’ble Court as recorded in the Orders dated 25th November 2021 and 29 November 2021.”

The NCP leader has reiterated his undertaking to the court and stated that henceforth he will not even answer queries of media persons regarding Wankhede and his family members.

However, the affidavit added that the undertaking would not restrain him from making comments on political misuse of central agencies or the acts of their officers. “I however believe my statement would not prevent me from commenting on the political misuse of central agencies and the conduct of their officers in the course of performance of their official duties hereafter.”