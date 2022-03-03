Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delivery boy arrested for breaking traffic cop’s e-challan machine

When Bordvekar sent him the e-challan, Gupta snatched the e-challan machine from his hands and threw it on the ground.
The fine for jumping signal is  1,000 after the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act.  (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT FILE)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 08:14 PM IST
ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: Frustrated with traffic police’s e-challans, a two-wheeler rider allegedly broke the e-challan machine of traffic police after he was penalised for jumping signal on Dahisar link road. Police has arrested the 26-year-old, who worked as a delivery agent, for breaking the e-challan machine and abusing the traffic police. 

The incident took place when police naik Mangesh Bordvekar was on duty near the D-Mart on Dahisar link road. According to Bordvekar, when the signal towards the link road turned red, he saw a two-wheeler jumping the signal and speeding. Bordvekar stopped the rider and fined him by sending him an e-challan. The fine for jumping signal is  1,000 after the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

The rider, identified as Amit Ramnaval Gupta, began arguing with Bordvekar and denied that he jumped the signal. When Bordvekar sent him the e-challan, Gupta snatched the e-challan machine from his hands and threw it on the ground. Gupta then fled away. 

The police officers said Bordvekar then approached the MHB Colony Police station and lodged a complaint against Gupta for destroying property and abusing a traffic police officer. From the details obtained from the RTO, the police only knew Gupta’s name and that he was a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar.

After making rounds of the area for two days, on Thursday the police officers spotted Gupta entering Ganpat Patil Nagar and arrested him. He was presented before the court and has been remanded to police custody for two days.

