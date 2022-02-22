Demand revives for 5-year law courses, seat vacancy dips significantly

Mumbai: Admissions to law colleges in the state ended last week and the seat vacancy for five-year law courses has dipped for the second year in a row in Maharashtra. As per information shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, 8,851 of the total 11,755 available seats in state law colleges for the five-year LLB course were taken this year, leaving only 24.71 per cent spots vacant. The vacancy is much lower than the past few years when the figure stood between 48 to 60 percent. In 2021, the seat vacancy was 34 percent.

“Many students scored exceptionally well this year, especially since class 12 exams were cancelled across boards and the entrance exams were comparatively easier as well. Not only did this increase student registration for the 5-year law course but also ensured more students confirmed admissions in the state,” said the principal of a city-based law college.

In 2019-20, the seat vacancy for the five-year undergraduate law course stayed at 51.13 percent, with the worst year being 2016-17 when seat vacancy for the course was 60.81 percent.

In 2020-21 when seat vacancy dipped to 34 percent, many principals attributed the change to newer integrated courses in the law department.

“The option of opting for management course along with LLB has attracted those candidates interested in corporate law, human resource management, business environment to law course and therefore, filled up more seats this year,” said the vice-principal of a law college in Mumbai.

Experts also feel the combined efforts of state universities and individual colleges to make the course more appealing to students has helped attract more candidates.

“Every year thousands of students would register for admissions but the seat vacancy would still remain high, which was unfathomable. This year the state CET cell decided to hand over vacant seats after common admission rounds to individual colleges, who in turn could fill up the vacant seats on their own. This helped law colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai to achieve 100 percent seat confirmation in 2021-22 academic year,” said Swati Rautela, associate professor and head, department of law, MU.

Over the years, experts have highlighted that the mushrooming of law institutes every year has been one of the reasons for the high number of seat vacancies year after year.

In August 2019, in a meeting of the general council of the Bar Council of India (BCI), it was decided to impose a three-year moratorium or a temporary suspension on grant of approval of affiliation to new legal education institutes, universities or deemed to be universities. It further had decided that only pending proposals and no fresh applications will be entertained for three years minimum.

“This decision of the bar council was taken mainly to address the issue of a large number of private law institutes mushrooming all over the country. Some states were witnessing high seat vacancy and Maharashtra is facing the same problem that engineering was facing at one time where the government did not control growing number of institutes,” said Sachin Pawar, president, Student Law Council.

He added that while the number of law institutes is growing in the state, the quality of education imparted remains low. “There needs to be better focus on faculty hiring, infrastructure and facilities for students instead of just filling up available seats,” he added.

