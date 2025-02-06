Menu Explore
Demolition stalled in Vasai amid residents’ protest

ByMegha Sood
Feb 06, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Tensions rose in Vasai East as residents protested the demolition of unauthorized buildings, threatening self-immolation if not rehabilitated. Police intervened.

MUMBAI: There were tense scenes in Agarwal Nagar in Vasai East on Wednesday as residents blocked civic authorities from demolishing two unauthorised buildings and threatened to self-immolate if they weren’t rehabilitated. The authorities had to call for additional police personnel to bring the situation under control.

The demolition process began in November with nine unoccupied buildings out of the 41 illegally constructed on private land. The eviction and demolition of occupied homes began on January 23, with 16 buildings razed so far.

Just as civic authorities were about to begin the demolition work on Wednesday, the residents set up a camp on the street, demanding rehabilitation. The protestors were heard saying, “Rehabilitate us or we will self-immolate.”

Additional police personnel had to be deployed to disperse the protestors and bring the situation under control. Riot Control Squad and Maharashtra Security Force personnel were also deployed to prevent any untoward incident, said Deputy Commissioner Deepak Sawant, head of the VVCMC’s Anti-Unauthorized Construction Squad. “Officers from Waliv, Tulinj, Achola, and Virar police stations reached the spot with a detachment and closed the roads. After this, the residents were dispersed using light police force,” he said, adding there was no major opposition to the action taken so far.

The residents were allegedly told they would be given a house in exchange for their home that was being demolished, Sawant said. “Since it is an unauthorised construction, this cannot be done. We have told people that this action is being taken on the orders of the Supreme Court.” The VVCMC had brought lawyers to the spot to let the residents know that the demolition process is legal.

The police are willing to extend continued support to carry out the demolition work. “Police security will be provided till the last building is taken down,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2), Purnima Chougule-Shringi.

Residents questioned why they were being asked to vacate their homes all of a sudden. Saraswati Shinde, who resides in Om Sai Apartments, one of the 41 unauthorised buildings, said, “Where will we go? Where will we live? How and from where will we get a deposit of 50,000 to rent a house?” She added that their homes were not unauthorised for so many years when they paid electricity bills, but have suddenly become illegal.

