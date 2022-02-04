Deshmukh, Parab finalised transfers and postings: Deshmukh OSD

MUMBAI Former home minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader and current transport minister Anil Parab sat with senior police officers to finalise the list for transfers and postings of police officers, and meetings of the Police Establishment Board (PEB) were a mere formality, according to Ravi Vhatkar, Deshmukh’s officer on special duty (OSD), in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deshmukh’s lawyer has, however, rubbished the claim.

“These allegations are completely baseless. As home minister, Anil Deshmukh used to get several recommendations from respective MLAs and MLCs, and Deshmukh used to forward these recommendations to the ACS (additional chief secretary) Home with a caveat that only if the recommendations fell within the guidelines and legal parameters, the board is at liberty to consider the same,” said Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh’s counsel.

Parab did not respond to phone calls and messages.

ED sources said Vhatkar told the agency that “private and secret” meetings were held by Deshmukh and Parab with police commissioners, and that he (Vhatkar) and Deshmukh’s personal assistant Sanjeev Palande also attended those discussions.

ED recorded Vhatkar’s statement in connection with the money-laundering case against Deshmukh, his sons – Salil and Hrishikesh – and others, on December 6, 2021. The central agency registered the case on May 11 last year on the basis of an April 21 First Information Report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which in turn was based on allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, 2021, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month on his behalf from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

Vhatkar’s statement reads: “For finalisation of names of (police) inspectors for desired postings across Maharashtra as well as within the commissionerates, Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister used to have meetings /discussions with Anil Parab, with concerned Commissioner of Police (CPs), I and Sanjeev Palande used to be part of such discussions or meetings. I further state that these meetings used to be held privately and secretly.”

Vhatkar said, as OSD, he reported directly to Deshmukh and accompanied him on official tours. He said, “I used to receive several recommendations from ministers, MLAs and MLCs, and party representatives across Maharashtra for transfer of police officers up to the rank of inspectors. I used to hand them over to Deshmukh. The recommendations mostly came from NCP and Congress leaders.”

He claimed Parab would meet Deshmukh at Sahyadri (the official government guest house) with recommendations from Shiv Sena party leaders for transfers and postings of police officials up to the rank of inspectors. “Meetings used to take place between Parab and Deshmukh along with other senior police officials; no record or minutes of such meetings was maintained for such ‘private and secret’ meetings,” the statement added.

Each name in the various lists would be discussed, Vhatkar said, and Deshmukh would allocate their postings. “The list used to get finalised on the direction and to the satisfaction of Deshmukh. The same used to be later forwarded to PEB for further necessary action at their end. The role of PEB with regard to preparing minutes of meetings, etc., was a mere formality as the names of police officials used to get finalised by Deshmukh in the above stated manner.”

He added, “I used to look after the list for police officers up to the rank of inspectors, whereas Palande used to prepare the list of officers of the rank of DySp/ACP and above.”

ED officers said the agency has also recorded the statement of Kailash Gaikwad, the then joint secretary of the home department. He told the agency that Palande handed him closed envelopes five or six times in the months of September and October 2020, which he had collected on the directions of the then ACS (Home), Sitaram Kunte, who was later promoted to chief secretary. Gaikwad told the agency that such lists contained names of police officials for transfers and postings; the said lists used to be unofficial in nature and no record was maintained.