Despite BJP protest, state cabinet confirms sale of wine in supermarkets

Will not oppose if govt rolls back decision, says Sharad Pawar

Notwithstanding the protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some activists, the state cabinet on Wednesday confirmed its decision to allow walk-in stores and supermarkets to retail wine for off-consumption. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said he would not oppose any move to roll back this decision.

“In the last cabinet meeting, we had taken a decision on the wine policy. It was confirmed today,” NCP leader and minority welfare minister Nawab Malik said. As per the procedure, any decision taken by the state cabinet goes to the department concerned for implementation.

The cabinet’s decision says supermarkets and walk-in stores will be allowed to retail wine in sealed bottles for off-consumption as per the ‘shelf-in-shop’ concept. This will apply to establishments with an area of at least 100 square metres and registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

Officials from the state excise department said just around 600 establishments in Maharashtra are eligible for the new licence and not all of them may want to apply for it.

The decision prompted leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis to claim that the government is converting Maharashtra into a ‘Madya Rashtra’ or a nation of liquor.

Malik said BJP leaders claim that this has become a state of drunkards, but the party has the highest number of liquor consumers. “BJP leaders own liquor manufacturing units and wine shops. Some Union ministers and former ministers from the BJP have bars. If the BJP opposes liquor so stringently, then its leaders must surrender their licences and party workers must take a pledge that they will never consume liquor.”

Without naming Pragya Singh Thakur, Malik referred to how a BJP MP had spoken about the medicinal benefits of liquor if it was drunk in moderation. Claiming that the number of liquor vends was the lowest in Maharashtra, the minister said, in contrast, BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh have permissive liquor policies.

Pawar stressed on the need to understand the difference between wine and other forms of liquor.

“If people are opposing it without knowing the difference and the state government decides to take a different decision (to roll back), then there is no reason for me to oppose it,” he told reporters in Baramati.

The NCP chief added, “In my view, it is not a serious matter but if some politicians believe so, based on which if the state government takes a different approach, then it won’t be much inappropriate.”

Accusing the BJP of employing double standards, housing minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad pointed to how Madhya Pradesh had allowed the sale of liquor distilled from mohua, the liquor retailers to open at 8.30 am, and the sale of liquor in tetra packs. “[The] Maharashtra [government] is not doing this to aid liquor sellers, but to help farmers,” he said.

Maharashtra has just 1.5 shops per one lakh population, while the number is five in Madhya Pradesh.