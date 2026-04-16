Mumbai: Even as successive governments have promised a “slum-free Mumbai,” the encroached area in the city has grown by 68% between 2011 and 2025, according to satellite-based estimates by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), though officials declined to disclose the underlying area figures.

Slums now occupy around 24% of Mumbai’s land and house more than half its population, according to the SRA’s findings. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Despite repeatedly extending the eligibility cut-off dates to regularise existing slums—from 1995 to 2000 and later to 2011—the state has consistently vowed that no new encroachments would be allowed in Mumbai. However, enforcement agencies appear to have failed to protect open spaces and mangroves, particularly along the city’s coastal belt, according to officials aware of the developments.

Slums now occupy around 24% of Mumbai’s land and house more than half its population, according to the SRA’s findings. Nearly 58 hectares of collector or government land have been encroached upon in the 14 years since the last cut-off in 2011, with officials saying the total encroached area across land owned by other authorities could be significantly higher.

The SRA has compiled a list of encroachments using satellite imagery and GIS mapping. “We had satellite images from 2000 to establish the extent of encroachments at that time. GIS-based images for 2011 and 2025 were procured from BISAG-N, one of the leading agencies in space applications and geo-informatics,” said an SRA official, requesting anonymity as he isn’t authorised to speak to the media.

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{{^usCountry}} The data has been shared with the Mumbai city and suburban collectorates. “Similarly, the BMC and other land-owning authorities, including private landlords and central government establishments, will be provided with relevant records,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data has been shared with the Mumbai city and suburban collectorates. “Similarly, the BMC and other land-owning authorities, including private landlords and central government establishments, will be provided with relevant records,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the SRA’s data, more than 8,000 square metres of mangroves behind the World Trade Centre at Cuffe Parade have been encroached upon between 2011 and 2025. In Mankhurd-Deonar, a nullah has been almost entirely taken over, with slum structures covering over 18,800 sqm. Ganpat Nagar in Eksar has seen encroachments exceeding 22,000 sqm since 2011, while large patches in Malvani have also been occupied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the SRA’s data, more than 8,000 square metres of mangroves behind the World Trade Centre at Cuffe Parade have been encroached upon between 2011 and 2025. In Mankhurd-Deonar, a nullah has been almost entirely taken over, with slum structures covering over 18,800 sqm. Ganpat Nagar in Eksar has seen encroachments exceeding 22,000 sqm since 2011, while large patches in Malvani have also been occupied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the BMC’s B ward, covering areas such as Masjid Bunder, Dongri, and Bhendi Bazaar, has recorded the lowest percentage of slum encroachments since 2011, while suburban pockets such as Kurla, Deonar, Malvani and Dahisar have seen a much higher rise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the BMC’s B ward, covering areas such as Masjid Bunder, Dongri, and Bhendi Bazaar, has recorded the lowest percentage of slum encroachments since 2011, while suburban pockets such as Kurla, Deonar, Malvani and Dahisar have seen a much higher rise. {{/usCountry}}

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Both Mumbai collectors have begun ground verification of the encroached areas using BISAG-N data before initiating further action, officials said. Authorities have also been asked to coordinate with the agency’s scientists for technical inputs.

Under the current government policy, slums that came up before January 1, 2000, are eligible for free rehabilitation housing. Slums built between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2011, are protected from eviction but are eligible for rehabilitation on a payment basis, typically involving 300 sqft tenements. Slums that have come up after the 2011 cut-off are considered illegal and liable for action.

Mumbai Suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar said the government is committed to cracking down on illegal encroachments. “I do not have the exact percentage, but it is true that encroachments have taken place on a large scale. Action is necessary and will be taken. Just two days ago in Deonar, around 11 acres of land were cleared. This drive will continue,” he said.

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Senior officials in Mantralaya, requesting anonymity, said that a nexus between local politicians, officials and slumlords has contributed to the growth of new settlements in the city.

Urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan held government policy responsible for encroachments. “The government should not take the responsibility for housing people living illegally. They should promote public or rental housing instead of free housing. Singapore cleared off 60% of its area occupied by slums in just 10 years in 1960, and we have been struggling for decades to make Mumbai slum free,” she said.

Based on the SRA’s findings, the state government launched the Network for Encroachment Tracking and Reporting for Mumbai, or Netram, last month. Under the initiative, part of the broader “slum-free Mumbai” push, satellite data will be monitored every four months to detect new structures and initiate immediate action.

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An SRA official from the eastern suburbs said Netram has made it much easier to remove illegal structures, as it has a record with proof for every illegal hutment. The recent Deonar action against around 1,200 hutments was carried out using Netram inputs,” the official said.

“The major hurdle to ensuring these structures do not return is the lack of a plan for the evicted land. If the freed land is used for a garden or other public utilities immediately, it can permanently remain encroachment-free,” the official added.

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