Despite summer-like conditions, air quality continues to be poor

Mumbai: Despite summer-like conditions setting in early this year and Mumbai experiencing its hottest February in at least two decades and above normal temperatures continuing into March, air quality in the city has remained higher than usual for this time of the year.

Mumbai, India - March 03, 2023: Fishing boats seen in Arabian sea while cityscape is engulfed in smog amid hazy weather near Bandra Reclamation, at Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 03, 2023.(Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As winter recedes, warmer and faster air causes suspended particulate matter and other pollutants to rise higher in the atmosphere and are dispersed, but this was not the case on Friday, when Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) value touched its highest since January 28.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin, Mumbai’s AQI on Friday stood at 262 (poor), jumping sharply from 206 (also ‘poor’) the day prior due to an abrupt slowdown in wind speeds.

As per the System of Air Quality Research and Forecasting (SAFAR), the city’s AQI stood at 319 (’very poor’), entering this category for the first time since January 28-29, when the AQI remained at 325 over a period of 48 hours. For comparison, Delhi’s AQI value as per CPCB on Friday was 152 (’moderate’), while as per SAFAR it stood at 128 (also ‘moderate’).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Though this time of the year typically sees cleaner air, over the next two months wind speeds will remain very erratic due to withdrawal of La Nina conditions after a period of three years. There will be abrupt, random fluctuations in the wind speed, and when there is a sudden slowdown as was the case on Friday, there will be abrupt spikes in pollution levels as well. This will continue till April-end,” said Gufran Beig, founder-director of SAFAR and a scientist with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS).

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than normal. For air quality to remain as poor as it did under such high heat is unusual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is very worrying for Mumbai, because there are clear indications now that the city’s baseline emissions load may be much higher than Delhi’s. The buffer system of coastal winds, which used to clean up the air is breaking down due to an increase in polluting activities within the city. The coastal influence may also be diminishing because of changes in Mumbai’s skyline, with tall buildings affecting the flow of wind. These are concerns that need to be investigated urgently,” Beig added.