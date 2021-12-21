Dharavi reports zero cases 14 times till December 20, 57% of eligible population vaccinated

Mumbai Dharavi, one of the biggest slum clusters in India, has reported zero Covid cases 14 times in the month of December and continuously for six days between December 15 and 20, according to the data available with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Tuesday, Dharavi reported just one case taking the tally to 7,179.

Due to the looming Omicron threat, the BMC has started conducting random tests at Dharavi. According to the data, Dharavi last reported four cases on December 14 and thereafter, it reported zero cases from December 15 to December 20. Between December 1 to 20, Dharavi reported zero cases for a total of 14 times.

Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s G North ward, under which Dharavi falls, said, “When one Omicron case was detected there were only two contacts who were tested but they turned negative. That was a testing period for us and we are certain that even if there is a surge, we will be able to handle it.”

According to BMC officials, there are a few things that helped them keep cases down in Dharavi that include sanitisation of public toilets and aggressive testing followed by vaccination. The BMC officials said that they have also received a good response via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ensure vaccination of more and more people in Dharavi.

Dighavkar added, “The main challenge in Dharavi is knowing its exact population considering there is a lot of floating population and many residents are not documented as residents of Dharavi due to the presence of unorganised sector on a large scale, the exact population can only be guessed. But as per census data, 57% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.”

According to the data of BMC, Dharavi has reported 7,179 cases of Covid since April 2020 and over 400 deaths. There are currently 11 active cases in Dharavi. There is a total of nine free testing centres and on average 1,000 citizens from Dharavi are vaccinated daily.

Meanwhile, BMC officials added that in the coming days, they are working on a lucrative initiative in which citizens from Dharavi will get certain benefits for getting vaccinated.

Box:

Zero cases daily from December 15 to December 20.

Dharavi reported zero cases 14 times between December 1 and 20.

Dharavi’s population as per census 2011: 0.625 million

Eligible for vaccination: 0.487 million

57% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated

Total cases of Covid-19 reported since April 2020: 7,179

Deaths: Over 400

Active cases: 11