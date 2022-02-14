Dharavi shooting: Woman arrested for giving shelter to assailant

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Monday in connection with Saturday’s Dharavi shooting incident that killed a local resident after being shot five times.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shama Parvez Shaikh, resident of Dharavi, had given shelter to one of the assailants in her house for two days and also helped the attackers in conducting recce.

Shaikh was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till February 18. Cops said the main shooter may be a resident of Wadala and is still at large.

The incident occurred around 11am on Saturday when the deceased, Amir Khan, an auto rickshaw driver was standing at Pila Bungalow area near Mithi River. Two men came from behind and one of them called him while another fired five rounds at him. The bullets hit him in the chest, abdomen and chin, said the police officer.

The accused then fled from the spot. Locals rushed Khan to Sion Hospital. He succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning, said the police officer.

“Initial investigation revealed that Khan had previous enmity with another person in the vicinity as both wanted their hold in the area. The person also escaped from the area soon after the incident and is suspected to have hired a shooter from Wadala area,” added the police official.

“Several teams have been formed and are trying to trace the absconding accused in the case,” informed deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok of Zone 5.