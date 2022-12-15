Dialogue with citizens, professional crime analysis top priority: New CP Bharambe

NAVI MUMBAI Former Mumbai joint commissioner of police, Milind Bharambe, who took charge as commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday has declared that dialogue with citizens by police at all levels of the commissionerate and professional crime analysis to ensure safe and secure Navi Mumbai will be among his top priorities.

The inspector general of police (Law and Order) of the state headquarters took charge from outgoing Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh, who is yet to be assigned a new posting.

Speaking at the commissionerate office in CBD Belapur, Bharambe said, “I thank the state government for giving me this huge responsibility of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate. I will need the support of all our officers and personnel along with that of the media.”

Bharambe further added, “With the cooperation of all, we shall work to make Navi Mumbai a very safe and secure city. Women, senior citizens and children should especially feel safe and secure. Organised crime, narcotics, cyber crime will be tackled at appropriate level. The feeling of security amongst the people is top priority.”

The new-appointee also stressed that the police will strive to provide efficient police services like issuing character certificates, passport verification etc. in hassle free and time bound manner.

When asked about the challenges he foresees in the region, Bharambe said, “Special challenges are always there. They are general and also area specific. I definitely have an idea of the overall challenges here. For the Navi Mumbai commissionerate specific challenges, I will get a briefing and take them up accordingly.”

On how he would tackle crime, Bharambe disclosed his plan, “We will undertake profession analysis of crime in the city. There will be spectral analysis, time analysis and other investigative analysis which will help us understand the issues to be addressed and it will be done.”

Stating that recent rise in crime is a universal phenomenon, adding, “We should actually be comparing the annual crime figures with that of 2019 i.e. pre-covid area. In 2020 and 2021 due to lockdown, people did not venture out and crime naturally fell drastically. It has increased in recent times and some growth over 2019 is also natural, which I am sure is the case in Navi Mumbai too. Of course, if there are specific issues, we shall address them.”

Bharambe said that Navi Mumbai was a fast-developing city and so proper planning becomes crucial to ensure the development does not become a source of trouble. “In this context traffic management becomes important in the city and it can’t be ignored.”

Stressing on police-public relationship, Bharambe said, “Dialogue with citizens is of utmost importance. It should not be just at the CP level, but also at the level of joint CP, additional CP, ACP, DCP, right upto police station level with the senior police inspector and also the constables having open communication channels with the people.”

He further explained, “We all will work as a team here, taking forward and further boosting the police efficiency. The objective will be to understand the issues of the people and in time and address them on a priority basis.”

New police commissioner cloncluded saying, “We will go out of the way through various initiatives and special drives. Good law-abiding citizens should get the feeling that the police station is for them while those committing crime should fear it.”

Outgoing CP Bipin Kumar Singh thanked the officers and personnel for their support during his tenure. He also said that the media and the citizens too were very supportive in maintaining law and order.

“I am satisfied with my tenure here during which I could contribute to the development of Navi Mumbai and keep it peaceful even during trying times. We did well together even during covid times,” he said.