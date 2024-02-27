Diamond trader booked for duping Malabar Hill resident of 2.83 crore

Police have registered a case against a diamond trader and his wife, residents of Nepean Sea Road in Malabar Hill, for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of ₹2.83 crore after promising him higher returns on investments in their company. HT Image

The man, identified as Aditya Jogani, was also booked in the past for posing as the personal assistant to former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Ajoy Mehta and retired IAS officer Pravin Pardeshi.

On Sunday, Jogani and his wife, Avani, were booked based on a complaint filed by Paramanand Patel, 83, a Nepean Sea Road resident.

“The complainant said Jogani had, since 2019, taken ₹4.08 crore from him by promising higher returns on the investments in his company, Nirvana India Group. Later, he didn’t return the money and when the complainant told him that he was approaching the police, he paid him ₹1.25 crore back. However, he threatened the complainant when he demanded the remaining money,” said a police officer from Malabar Hill police station.

After the accused failed to return the balance amount of ₹2.83 crore, Patel lodged a police complaint.

“We have registered a case against Jogani under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” the police officer said.

Jogani, 44, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police in July 2023 for allegedly cheating a Santacruz-based businessman of ₹3.90 crore. He posed as the personal assistant to the former municipal commissioner and promised the complainant that he would get his work done, police officers said

The police said Jogani has around 15 cases registered against him of cheating and impersonating public servants.