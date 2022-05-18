‘Didn’t breach bail conditions’: Navneet, Ravi Rana rebut Mumbai Police in court
MUMBAI: Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana have rebutted the Khar police complaint that accused the couple of breaching the bail conditions imposed by the Mumbai court that granted them bail, insisting that they had only spoken about their ordeal in custody and the municipal notice to inspect their house for alleged violations.
The Khar Police on May 9 asked the court to issue non-bailable warrants for the couple’s re-arrest on the ground that they had breached bail conditions that barred them from speaking to the media about the case. It cited several statements made by the couple soon after they were released from prison.
The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence ‘Matoshree’. They were granted bail on May 4 by the sessions court and walked out of prison on May 5.
Countering the accusation about Navneet Rana speaking to the media, the couple said the prosecution has “failed to disclose as to when and to whom the said statements were made”.
“The respondents (couple) deny having made any statement to the media pertaining to this case. The respondents had gone through an ordeal of being in judicial custody for 12 days and had narrated the said ordeal. Thus, the respondents have not breached any condition imposed by this Hon’ble Court,” the Ranas said in their response.
On the allegations against Ravi, the reply said that the statement made by him had nothing to do with the present case.
“He was referring to the notices issued by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for inspection of their residence. The said notices were issued while the respondents (Ranas) were in custody and hence the respondents were aggrieved by the issuance of the said notices.
-
TMC MLA questioned by CBI in connection with murder of BJP worker
A Trinamool Congress legislator Paresh Paul was questioned by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation for around three hours on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of the murder of a Bharatiaya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021, soon after the Trinamool Congress government returned to power in the state. Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker family members alleged that Sarkar was murdered on the orders of Paul. Paul, however, rubbished the allegations.
-
Fire breaks out in Rohini court
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges' chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours. The North Delhi Lawyers' Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges.
-
CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.
-
Woman separated from Sikh family during Partition reunited at Kartarpur
Seventy-five years after Mumtaz was separated from her family during the violence at the time of Partition, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Wednesday. After Iqbal death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media. Both the families connected through social media.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health and demeanour.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics