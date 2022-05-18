Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Didn’t breach bail conditions’: Navneet, Ravi Rana rebut Mumbai Police in court
MP Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 and granted bail on May 4. The court, however, gagged them from speaking on the case
Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana recited Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Saturday. The following day, the couple held a Press conference. (Ht File Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Updated on May 18, 2022 06:29 PM IST
ByCharul Shah

MUMBAI: Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana have rebutted the Khar police complaint that accused the couple of breaching the bail conditions imposed by the Mumbai court that granted them bail, insisting that they had only spoken about their ordeal in custody and the municipal notice to inspect their house for alleged violations.

The Khar Police on May 9 asked the court to issue non-bailable warrants for the couple’s re-arrest on the ground that they had breached bail conditions that barred them from speaking to the media about the case. It cited several statements made by the couple soon after they were released from prison.

The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence ‘Matoshree’. They were granted bail on May 4 by the sessions court and walked out of prison on May 5.

Countering the accusation about Navneet Rana speaking to the media, the couple said the prosecution has “failed to disclose as to when and to whom the said statements were made”.

“The respondents (couple) deny having made any statement to the media pertaining to this case. The respondents had gone through an ordeal of being in judicial custody for 12 days and had narrated the said ordeal. Thus, the respondents have not breached any condition imposed by this Hon’ble Court,” the Ranas said in their response.

On the allegations against Ravi, the reply said that the statement made by him had nothing to do with the present case.

“He was referring to the notices issued by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for inspection of their residence. The said notices were issued while the respondents (Ranas) were in custody and hence the respondents were aggrieved by the issuance of the said notices.

    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

