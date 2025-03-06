Disgruntled Bhujbal, Mungantiwar take dig at own govt

Mumbai: Two disgruntled leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar – vehemently spoke against their own government in the assembly on Wednesday. Both referred to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December 2024 and claimed lawlessness was on the rise. They also accused the government of neglecting backward regions and social groups. Chhagan Bhujbal (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Bhujbal and Mungantiwar were ministers in the previous Mahayuti government, but were dropped in the new regime headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading to much resentment.

On Wednesday, Mungantiwar spoke twice in the assembly and took an anti-government stand both times.

During the zero hour, he took a dig at the government while opposing its motion of suspending Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as a good administrator. He asked why the government had proposed to suspend Azmi only for the ongoing session while a legislative council member, Prashant Paricharak, had been terminated from the house for entire term for allegedly making insulting remarks on the wives of soldiers.

Later, during his speech on the Governor’s address, the BJP leader said, “There are flaws in the Governor’s address. Women and girls are not safe in Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra. The murder of the sarpanch, the rape in Swargate are indicators of the lawlessness.”

Referring to disparity in budgetary allocations for various regions in the state, he said, “The government has been spending ₹11 lakh crore on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while backward regions like Marathwada are getting much less.” Of the 110,000 anganwadis in Marathwada, 27,890 did not have toilets, 63,937 did not have electricity and 38,256 did not have their own building, the former minister noted, adding, “While we are targeting to become a $1-trillion economy, are we been doing enough for basic infrastructure?”

He also spoke about distress among farmers and said in a sarcastic vein that he was sure the the government would fulfill its promise from the manifesto and waive of the loans of farmers in the budget to be presented on March 10.

Bhujbal, in his speech on the Governor’s address, said, “There has been an outcry over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and there is nothing wrong in it. But what about other similar cases in the state. Two youth from Dhangar community in Latur and Jalna were brutally killed in two different incidents. Why there is on justice in their case – just because the belong to backward classes?”

Bhujbal said while he was not blaming the government, there was need to give a serious thought to why such things were happening.

“Why is Maharashtra, which is known for Chhatrapati Shivaji, Savitribai Phule and other iconic personalities, heading towards lawlessness. Why is Auranagzeb’s cruelty is getting shelter in the state,” he said, referring to the motion for susepension of Azmi’s over his comments regarding Aurangzeb.

Both the leaders demanded expert committees on two separate matters. Bhujbal said that a committee of intellectuals and political-social leaders should be constituted to consider steps to restore the state’s social fabric while Mungantiwar said a committee of political leaders should deliberate on Maharashtra’s target of becoming a $1-trillion economy.