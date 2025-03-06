Menu Explore
DISH organises industrial safety rally

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 08:08 AM IST

THANE: A safety rally on March 5, organized by DISH and partners, raised awareness among 2,000 participants during National Safety Week, promoting workplace safety.

THANE: To promote workplace safety on National Safety Week, observed from March 4 to 10, an industrial safety rally was organized on March 5 by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) in collaboration with Thane-Belapur Industries Association (TBIA) and Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG). The rally, with over 2,000 factory representatives, covered a total distance of 2.1km, beginning from Shirdi Chemicals, Pawane, Navi Mumbai, at 9am and ending at NOCIL Ltd. The primary objective of the rally was to raise awareness about safety measures among workers, supervisors, and safety personnel.

DISH organises industrial safety rally
DISH organises industrial safety rally

Addressing the participants, Vilas Ghogare, joint director of DISH, emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of safety in industrial environments.

The rally concluded with a collective pledge by all participants to uphold industrial safety standards and implement best practices in their workplaces.

