THANE: To promote workplace safety on National Safety Week, observed from March 4 to 10, an industrial safety rally was organized on March 5 by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) in collaboration with Thane-Belapur Industries Association (TBIA) and Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG). The rally, with over 2,000 factory representatives, covered a total distance of 2.1km, beginning from Shirdi Chemicals, Pawane, Navi Mumbai, at 9am and ending at NOCIL Ltd. The primary objective of the rally was to raise awareness about safety measures among workers, supervisors, and safety personnel.

DISH organises industrial safety rally