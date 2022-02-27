Disha Salian case: Police book Narayan Rane and son Nitesh Rane

Mumbai: The Malwani police on Saturday registered an FIR against union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane on a complaint filed by the parents of Disha Salian, who was the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had died days before him.

The FIR was filed after Salian’s mother Vasanti Satish Salian (52), a resident if Dadar east objected on defaming their deceased daughter by Rane who made allegations that Salian was gang-raped and murdered.

Salian’s parents then approached the Malwani police and registered an FIR against the Ranes. The police have booked the two under sections 211, 500, 504, 509, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal code read with section 67 of the Information Technology Act for defamation and words leading to insult modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and common intention.

According to the statement given to the police by Salian’s mother, Rane’s comments had raised a question on their daughter’s character and forced people to start to avoid them. She has told the police that since two deals of Disha had fallen apart, she was frustrated and depressed. Vasanti also said that they were satisfied with the police investigation and had no complaints against anyone.

After Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), two of its members visited Salian’s house on Tuesday and recorded the statements of her parents.

The MSCW had then issued a notice to the Mumbai police in the death of Salian and asked them to file a report in two days. The commission had also asked for her post mortem report and FIR copy along with other documents like statements of witnesses etc.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women Commission confirmed the FIR and said, “Disha’s parents had approached the police against the Ranes and Chandrakant Patil, member of Maharashtra State assembly,” said Chakankar.