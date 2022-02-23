Disha Salian case: Women commission records statements of parents

More than one-and-a-half years after the death of Disha Salian, manager of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a fresh round of politics over it has taken off.

After Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), two of its members visited Salian’s house on Tuesday and recorded the statements of her parents.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the truth and proof of the involvement of ruling party leaders will come to the fore after March 7, the last phase of the Assembly polls in five states.

The MSCW on Monday issued a notice to the Mumbai police in the death of Salian and asked them to file a report in two days. “We have received a letter from Pednekar demanding action in the case after Union minister Narayan Rane alleged that Salian was raped and killed. We have asked the police to submit a report in two days, including her post-mortem report, a copy of the FIR, and other related documents,” MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.

In her complaint to the MSCW on Monday, Pednekar said that the statement by Rane was contrary to the findings of the investigation report and the post-mortem report. “It is unfortunate and traumatising for the parents of Disha. Immediate action is necessary to stop the defaming attack on the family,” the letter said.

Rane at a press conference on Saturday had claimed that Salian was murdered. “She was raped and murdered on June 8, 2020. She wanted to leave the party early but she was not allowed to. It needs to be investigated who was there at that party with the police protection. Why was the post-mortem report given to the family after seven months? Why has the register of entries of the guests visiting the society where she used to live has been destroyed?” the BJP leader asked.

According to the case registered by the Mumbai police, Salian, 28, died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise in Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

Two MSCW members - Suprada Fatarpekar and Gauri Chhabriya - visited Salian’s home. “The parents gave us detailed statements narrating the whole incident of the death of their daughter. They too have submitted a complaint to us in which they have named Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane for the derogatory remarks on their daughter. Based on the statements and the report submitted by the Malvani police, further action will be taken. A notice will also be sent to the people named in the complaint,” Chhabria said.

Vasanti Salian, mother of Disha, after the visit of the two commission members, urged politicians to spare her departed daughter and the family from defamation. “There is no truth in what is being said by politicians. She would not go to the party. There is no question of her murder. We have been going through tremendous drama because of the defamation of our daughter and us in the media and on social media. We urge politicians to stop this vilification. They have no right to do so,” she told reporters.

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Tuesday that after March 7, the truth in the Disha Salian case will come out revealing the involvement of people (from the ruling parties.)

“The action against leaders and ministers from the ruling parties has been on hold because of the ongoing Assembly polls in five states. The truth behind Salian’s death and the evidence of involvement of leaders [from the ruling parties] will come to light after March 7. Arrests will happen after that. The abusive language used by leaders [of the ruling alliance] is out of the fear of action,” Patil claimed.

Nitesh Rane, BJP MLA from Kankavli, on Tuesday tweeted, “Disha was apparently taken 2 her Malad home in a black Merc on the 8th night from the party...” He then raised a question whether a suspended police officer who also had a similar car had anything to do with the incident.

