Dismissed constable, three aides arrested for extortion

Mumbai: A 52-year-old dismissed police constable and his three associates were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday for allegedly extorting Rs. 1 lakh from a south Mumbai shopkeeper.

The main accused, Chandrakant Madhukar Gaware, was dismissed from the force in 2020. The other three are Yogesh Lad, 43, Kundan Kadam, and Gyaneshwar Kunte, 51.

According to the police, on January 20, two persons known to the shop owner in Pydhonie gave him ₹4.10 lakh for safekeeping.

Around 6.30 p.m., the four accused approached the shopkeeper claiming themselves to be crime branch officers. Gaware was even carrying handcuffs. They threatened to arrest him saying that people kept their illegal money at his shop, said police inspector Srimant Shinde, crime branch unit 2.

The accused then asked for a settlement and took Rs. 1 lakh from the shopkeeper. Later, the victim registered an FIR at Pydhonie police station.

The crime branch unit 2 started a parallel investigation. CCTV footage showed the four had got into a car and headed towards Mohammad Ali Road, the officer said.

The four were identified and the police arrested Gaware and Lad at the former’s residence in Nalasopara. Based on their interrogation, Kadam and Kunte were arrested in Borivali. The accused were later handed over to the Pydhonie police.

Using the same modus operandi, Gaware, Lad and two others robbed gold worth Rs. 24 lakh from a jeweller in Borivali in August 2017. They were arrested. Following a departmental inquiry in 2020, Gaware was dismissed, Mr. Shinde said.