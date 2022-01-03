Districts in Maharashtra to submit revised list of wetlands by Jan 15

Mumbai: The State Wetland Authority, (SWLA) chaired by cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, has directed all district collectors to submit a fresh assessment of wetlands in their jurisdiction by January 15, officials privy to the development confirmed.

The directions were given at a meeting of the SWLA on December 9, according to the minutes.

Environmentalists agree that the development is a positive step, but caution that the move may be too little too late, given the extent of wetlands in Maharashtra, particularly the coastal wetlands, that has shrunk in the last five years due to anthropogenic activities.

The fresh assessment was announced during a webinar on World Mangroves Day in July 2021 by the forest and environment departments, and the revised brief documents were to be submitted by the districts in September last year.

“But there has been a delay on account of Covid-19, therefore the timelines were extended for all districts,” said an official familiar with the matter, seeking anonymity.

The official also added that the wetlands will be inventorised based on the union environment ministry’s 2017 Wetland Rules, a move that has drawn opposition from environmentalists.

In February last year, the environment department had submitted to the Bombay High Court (HC) that the number of wetlands in Maharashtra has shrunk from 44,714 in 2010, to 15,865 in 2020, on account of a change in the definition of wetlands in the Central legislation.

“Other than this definitional exclusion, there has been a lot of physical wetland reduction between 2015 and 2018, just as the new wetland rules were coming into play. Wetlands in Palghar, Vasai-Virar and in Uran are prime examples. The state government should have drawn up a wetland atlas of its own back in 2013 when it was asked to do so by the HC. If you are going to stick with the 2017 definition of wetlands in the fresh assessment, there will be many others that are at risk of becoming declassified, like Panje or TSC-NRI wetlands in Navi Mumbai,” said Stalin D, director of environment NGO Vanashakti, who is a petitioner in two cases relating to wetland protection, in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court (SC).

Stalin also pointed to the relevance of two orders from 2015, one by the Supreme Court and another by the Bombay High Court, which upheld the validity of the National Wetland Atlas of 2010, drawn up by the Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad.

“Even the National Green Tribunal in an unrelated matter has come forward and said that the National Wetland Atlas needs to be followed while identifying wetlands. Between 2018 and 2019, the Maharashtra government did carry out its assessment, but the HC found it to be incorrect. While this process has been delayed, whole wetlands have been reclaimed and buried, like in Uran for example,” Stalin added.

The government official cited above confirmed that this was the case. “There was a lot of ambiguity in the older reports, which is why the state government is now carrying out this fresh assessment. However, as the Central government has gone ahead and notified the 2017 wetland rules, that is the document we have to follow in our assessment,” they said.