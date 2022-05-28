DMER directs deans to take help of nursing staff in civic hospitals, colleges
Mumbai: The directorate of medical education and research (DMER) on Saturday held a virtual meeting with deans, medical superintendents, nursing superintendents, and matrons of the state-run hospitals. The director asked deans to take the help of nurses working in civic-run hospitals and nearby nursing colleges to ensure the smooth functioning of hospitals amid the indefinite strike announced by nurses.
“If the need arises, we have asked them to write to the other nursing colleges and municipal corporation-run hospitals and take help of their students and staff. The situation is presently in control and we are hoping the protesting nurses return to work at the earliest so that patient care doesn’t suffer,” said Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, director, DMER.
Keeping the strike in mind, DMER has called for the cancellation of vacation leaves of all teachers in the state-run hospitals.
DMER also asked the medical superintendents and hospital deans to convince the protesting nurses to end the strike and return to work.
About 15,000 nurses of Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) working in state-run hospitals have gone on an indefinite strike from today after the government refused to accept their demand of not allowing an external agency to recruit nurses on a contract basis to fill 1,700-odd vacant positions.
In Mumbai, according to MSNA, 1,400 nurses from JJ Hospital, St George Hospital, GT Hospital, and Bandra Public Health care centre are participating in the strike. The association is protesting against outsourcing the hiring of 1,749 of the 4,500 vacancies across the state.
Since May 23, the nurses have been boycotting work for an hour between 7.30 am to 8.30 am. Later, the nurses went on a two-day-long strike where they boycotted emergency services. Protesting nurses in Mumbai gathered at Azad Maidan between 10 am to 5 pm on May 26-27.
-
Delhi: In unlinked cases, 4 killed in a day; cops say 2 murders solved
New Delhi: Four people were killed and one person was injured in four unconnected firing and knifing incidents reported from four different areas in south, north and northeast Delhi within a span of 15 hours on Friday. Police said the accused in two of the cases have been arrested and raids are on to nab the others.
-
PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said. PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas.
-
World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Women from Velhe village switch to eco-friendly products
Shattering the barriers of taboo around menstrual hygiene, around 53 per cent of women from Velhe village, near Pune city are now using menstrual cups. Menstrual cups are an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins. Tejal Kumbhar, from Sakhar village, said that cups are easier to use. “It is cost-effective as one cup can be sterilized and used for over at least three years,” said Kumbhar.
-
60 buried trees found during dig at rail body site in Dwarka: Forest dept
Two days after the Delhi forest and wildlife department began excavations to find proof of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 21, where the Rail Land Development Authority is carrying out the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Redevelopment Project, the department has so far found over 60 trees, including “live trees”, buried at the location. Forest department officials claim that some of the trees which appear to be alive, may have been recently buried or felled.
-
Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state
MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet. While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics