Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Doctor jumps off Atal Setu, search operation underway

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 08:08 AM IST

“We are trying to trace the missing doctor at the area where he had jumped into the sea. The reason behind the alleged act remains unclear as yet,” said senior police inspector Arjun Rajane

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old doctor from Panvel went missing after he allegedly jumped into the sea from the Atal Setu bridge on Monday night. The police registered a missing person’s report on Tuesday and launched a search operation for him.

According to the police, the Atal Setu control room received a call from a person, whose identity has not been revealed, at 9:43 pm on Monday, informing them that a man jumped into the sea from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, near the 11.8km mark from Mumbai.

The person’s car and phone were recovered from the spot, said a police officer.

The police said that with the help of the recovered phone and the CCTV footage, the person had been identified as a doctor working at a prominent state-run hospital in Mumbai. The police informed the doctor’s family about the incident.

“We are trying to trace the missing doctor at the area where he had jumped into the sea. The reason behind the alleged act remains unclear as yet,” said senior police inspector Arjun Rajane.

After checking the call records of the missing doctor, the police said that his last conversation was with his mother where he said he was returning home for dinner.

