Doctor reversing car runs over man sitting on Bhoiwada road

MUMBAI: An unidentified person who was sitting near the road was killed after a reversing car crushed him at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Bhoiwada on Saturday. The accused driver, Dr Zubin D Hilloo, was arrested by the police later that day. The accused driver was arrested on Saturday (Shutterstock)

While on patrolling duty, police constable Tulshiram Agone, 38, attached with the Bhoiwada traffic department, said around 5pm on Friday, he noticed several people gathered outside the Hilloo clinic. He got down and noticed a man lying on the road in a pool of blood. Dr Hilloo, who was present nearby, told the police that he had accidentally crushed the man when reversing his car.

Agone immediately informed the Bhoiwada police station about the accident, from where police sub-inspector Balwant Patil alerted the main control room. Patil and Agone both rushed the victim in Dr Hilloo’s car to the KEM hospital. An on-duty doctor examined the victim and declared him dead on arrival, said a police officer.

“We are yet to identify the deceased. We have informed people in the vicinity and are conducting an inquiry to find out his relatives,” senior inspector Sachin Kadam said and added that legal action has been initiated against the accused driver.