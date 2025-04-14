Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Doctor reversing car runs over man sitting on Bhoiwada road

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 14, 2025 07:04 AM IST

MUMBAI: An unidentified man was killed by a reversing car driven by Dr Zubin D Hilloo in Bhoiwada. The driver has been arrested, and inquiries are ongoing.

MUMBAI: An unidentified person who was sitting near the road was killed after a reversing car crushed him at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Bhoiwada on Saturday. The accused driver, Dr Zubin D Hilloo, was arrested by the police later that day.

The accused driver was arrested on Saturday (Shutterstock)
The accused driver was arrested on Saturday (Shutterstock)

While on patrolling duty, police constable Tulshiram Agone, 38, attached with the Bhoiwada traffic department, said around 5pm on Friday, he noticed several people gathered outside the Hilloo clinic. He got down and noticed a man lying on the road in a pool of blood. Dr Hilloo, who was present nearby, told the police that he had accidentally crushed the man when reversing his car.

Agone immediately informed the Bhoiwada police station about the accident, from where police sub-inspector Balwant Patil alerted the main control room. Patil and Agone both rushed the victim in Dr Hilloo’s car to the KEM hospital. An on-duty doctor examined the victim and declared him dead on arrival, said a police officer.

“We are yet to identify the deceased. We have informed people in the vicinity and are conducting an inquiry to find out his relatives,” senior inspector Sachin Kadam said and added that legal action has been initiated against the accused driver.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Doctor reversing car runs over man sitting on Bhoiwada road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On