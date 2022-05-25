Doctors welcome inclusion of guidelines for social media usage
Mumbai Two days after the National Medical Council (NMC) proposed new regulations on the professional conduct of registered medical practitioners (RMP), health activists and doctors welcomed the inclusion of guidelines on social media usage.
The draft on RMP Conduct Regulations, 2022, is in the public domain to invite comments on the same from various stakeholders. The 104-page ethics guidelines include two pages with 11 points on the dos and don’ts on social media for doctors.
Among the many guidelines, the draft said the doctors should not directly or indirectly indulge in the practice of purchasing likes, followers.
Ravi Duggal, a public health researcher and activist, said, “In today’s era, we need strong ethical guidelines for healthcare. There is a lot of work that needs to be done by the NMC to ensure doctors/hospitals behave ethically, especially in the corporate sector.”
The guidelines call the practice of soliciting patients directly or indirectly through social media unethical and discourage sharing of patient testimonials or their recommendations and endorsements on social media. It also discourages doctors from sharing patients’ photographs or scan images (CT, MRI, PET) on social media saying once these images are posted, it loses its discretion.
“This was much needed as in many hospitals, doctors are increasingly engaging in buying likes and followers and pushing patients to give testimonials for them. It is unethical as you are indirectly soliciting other patients and exploiting your patient without them knowing about the same. Many patients these days go to a doctor after doing a Google search. They are not aware that most of the time, what they see on Google is paid. It was, therefore, important to regulate digital media,” said a senior nephrologist practising in South Mumbai.
Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, treasurer of the World Medical Association, said, “It is for the first time that we are making a code of conduct for social media. It is a welcome move. Although, sharing patient results on a closed social media group of concerned specialty physicians should be allowed for better consultation.”
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other associations of doctors, including the association of medical consultants, said that they are studying the fineprints of the draft. “We are going through the draft at present. We have time till June 22 to study and respond with our suggestions and objections,” said Dr Mangesh Pate, secretary, IMA, Maharashtra.
-
New Meerut-Panipat railway line soon
The detailed project report ( DPR) for Meerut- Panipat railway line has been prepared and is expected to be approved soon with a few amendments in alignment route. Union minister of state for animal husbandry and fisheries Dr Sanjeev Baliyan, who is also MP from Muzaffarnagar, has been pursuing the project for the past six years. Baliyan recently met the railway minister along with a delegation of local residents regarding the project.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said secretary-general association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla. In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.
-
MVVNL to install 79 lakh prepaid smart meters
Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited managing director Anil Dhingra ordered the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart meters, besides the construction of 150 new substations in its area. With the construction of sub-stations, the corporation will be successful in eliminating the problem of low voltage and rostering. Dhingra said that under the revamped scheme, after the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart metres, consumers will not have to face billing related problems.
-
Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered in Ludhiana’s GTB Nagar
A 67-year-old retired air force official and his 63-year-old wife were found murdered on the first floor of their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road here on Wednesday. The police have zeroed in on four suspects. The incident comes days after an elderly couple was found murdered at their house in a posh BRS Nagar locality in Ludhiana on May 4.
-
Court convicts Guru Satam’s son, nephew in extortion case
Mumbai A special MCOCA court convicted the son and nephew of gangster Guru Satam on Wednesday, in connection with an extortion case registered in 2014, based on a complaint lodged by a Dadar-based builder. The special court on Wednesday convicted Satam's son Bhushan and nephew Narhari, aka Pankaj, for being part of an organised crime syndicate and conspiring to extort from a builder in 2014.
