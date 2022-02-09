Doesn’t BJP want women to get educated, MVA asks over hijab issue

Mumbai: With the controversy surrounding Hijab refusing to die, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said prescribed uniforms must be worn at educational institutions and religious and political controversies must be kept out of education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sena’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fanning the issue ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections and asked if the BJP were unhappy seeing women getting educated.

While speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, “No religious or political controversy should come into the universities, colleges and schools should as they are educational institutions, and the focus must remain on education.”

Another Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the controversy was stoked ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections to polarise the voters.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declined to comment on the issue. “The court is hearing the matter, so it would not be appropriate,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nawab Malik, minister for skill development and minority affairs, accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of infringing on the fundamental right of citizens. “They are trying to control what to eat, what to wear,” he said.

“We believe the way BJP and RSS are trying to control peoples’ choices, it is a violation of their fundamental rights. Women will decide whether they want to wear a dupatta or hijab. Earlier, the Kerala high court had said that girls can wear hijab and dupatta and cover their heads. This controversy is being stoked to bring animosity between religious groups,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil appealed to the citizens to not react to the incidents in Karnataka. “It’s my request to the people of Maharashtra and even other states to not pay heed to such issues,” the minister tweeted in Marathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Various community outfits and political parties held agitation to support the hijab and condemn the Karnataka government. Organisation Prahar held a protest on Solapur-Vijapur national highway to condemn the BJP-led Karnataka government for its failure to stop the spread of such hate.

Hussain Dalwai, former Congress Rajya Sabha MP, wrote to home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday and asked him to take precautions to ensure that such issues do not arise in Maharashtra.

“To ensure that this situation is not created in Maharashtra, Muslims must exercise restraint,” added Dalwai, while asking people to refrain from putting up posters and organising morchas.

“The MVA is doing good work in Maharashtra. Some communal forces may try to stir the pot,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}