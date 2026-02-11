Dombivali’s ‘Dhurandhar bridge’ turns hotspot for reckless Insta reels

THANE: For a few moments of fleeting Instagram fame, reckless youngsters from Dombivli have turned the ‘Dhurandhar bridge’ into a potential death trap. On Tuesday, police booked four youngsters, aged between 18 and 22, for rash driving – the first such crackdown since stunt videos began circulating widely on social media. A high-octane action sequence in the Ranveer Singh-starrer was filmed on the Mothagaon bridge, which spans the Ulhas River. (Pramod Tambe/HT Photo)

Police picked up Vishnu Mhatre, 21, Vedant Sawant, 18, Dinesh Vishwakarma, 22, and Pradeep Dhakne, 21, after they identified them via their licence plates visible in two Instagram reels they uploaded on January 26. The quartet has been booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and their vehicles have been seized.

Police are hoping this action will deter other youngsters from performing similar stunts on the Mothagaon bridge, which spans the Ulhas River. It was on this bridge that a high-octane action sequence was filmed for Dhurandhar. In the now-viral scene, Sanjay Dutt shoots the tyre of a car in Akshaye Khanna’s convoy, sending it hurtling through the bridge into the river below. Imitating the reel-life drama, youngsters in SUVs are now seen driving in convoy formation, swerving and zig-zagging across the bridge, while a friend records the spectacle. It takes mere seconds for the video to be uploaded – and just as little time for a thrill-seeking stunt to turn fatal.

Taking note of the growing nuisance and the threat to lives, local leaders have complained to the Thane police commissioner, demanding zero-tolerance for those creating dangerous disturbances on the bridge. “I have requested strict action against motorists who pose a risk to innocent motorists and other commuters,” said Dipesh Mhatre, a local BJP leader.

Thankfully, there have been no fatalities or serious injuries due to these stunts, but, Abdul Rehman, who owns a tea stall near the bridge, believes it could be only a matter of time before things spin out. “After the bridge opened in 2023, it has become a popular selfie-point for locals as well as youngsters from Thane, Dombivli-Kalyan and Bhiwandi. All day long, there are people taking pictures here,” says Rehman.

“But, ever since people realised this was the bridge that featured in Dhurandhar, youngsters have been performing stunts here, to shoot reels. This has led to several accidents while descending towards Mankoli,” he says.

Swapnil Rishikant Shete, a resident of Kalyan and director-cinematographer of award-winning short films Trijya and Tal (Bottomline), is excited that a local landmark is in the spotlight but he also advises caution. “After Dhurandhar released, I feel happy to see how many people now come here just to explore the place. The vibe is different when you know a film moment happened here.”

Shete adds, “However, it is foolish to imitate scenes from the film as it can cause accidents. They must remember that film stunts are carried out in a controlled environment, and imitating them in real life makes no sense.”

Ashish Ballal, cinematographer and Dombivli resident, says, “The Dhurandhar film has put this bridge on the map. Since then, the number of people flocking to it has increased exponentially, not to mention thrill-seekers performing stunts. Sadly, there seems to be no limit to what people do to get noticed online.”

A local resident said many youngsters in Dombivli are living the fast lane, thanks to a recent property boom that has brought sudden wealth. Flaunting their flashy lifestyle, these young men and women drive expensive cars and SUVs, some trying to impress each other, and their Instagram followers, with the Dhurandhar stunt sequence.

This has only added to the challenges confronting Pankaj Shirsat, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Thane. Shirsat said his department has received complaints of rash driving on the Mothagaon bridge, and the Narpoli unit of the Thane traffic police has been asked to take action.