Dombivli man, 5 others arrested for stealing bikes

The Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a man who was involved in at least 46 vehicle thefts to give his wife a lavish life. The accused was newly married and sold the vehicles or sold them as scrap to earn some fast bucks. The police have also arrested five of his accomplices.

According to Manpada police, the main accused, Deepak Salgare, a 30-year-old resident of Ambernath, got married during the lockdown. It was a love marriage and to make his wife happy and give her a lavish life, he started committing thefts. His accomplices – Rahul Dawre, Bablu Chauhan, Dharmdev Chauhan, Samsher Khan and Bhairavsingh Karvad – have been helping Salgare in stealing bikes and selling them as scrap or as new.

Recently, there were several vehicle thefts reported in the Kalyan-Dombivli area after which Manpada police formed a team to nab the accused. Accordingly, the team started analysing CCTV footage and keeping an eye on different scrap dealers in the area. This week, police found CCTV footage of Palava area in Dombivli from which they could identify the accused while selling the bike. The team dug out all technical details and tried to reach the accused and finally arrested all six of them.

DCP Sachin Gunjal said, “The accused have stolen the two-wheelers from Kalyan Bajarpeth, Bhiwandi, Manpada, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Daighar. Some of these bikes were sold at a lesser rate while the others were sold to scrap dealers. The accused have formed this group with Salgare as the leader to make easy money through selling these vehicles. We arrested all of them and recovered vehicles and other valuables worth ₹8.24 lakh.”