Domestically produced wine in Maharashtra set to get costlier

Mumbai: As two-decade long tax holiday for Maharashtra’s wine makers comes to an end on December 31, the state is contemplating imposing excise duty starting from the new year, which means that wine consumers might have to pay more for domestically produced wine in Maharashtra.

The state is working on a new policy for wine made from grapes produced in the state, as the present one will expire by the end of the year. It is expected to be tabled before the state cabinet this month.

“We may impose a marginal excise duty at around 5 to 10% of the manufacturing cost. This will be a nominal rate as the wine industry is yet to stand on its feet. So, instead of a 100% tax waiver, it may be between 90 to 95%,” a senior state government official who did not wish to be quoted said.

A senior state government official said that a marginal rate of excise duty, which may be around ₹10 per bulk liter, may be levied. “If this rate is finalized, it will translate into a nominal rise in the MRP at an average of ₹10 per bottle containing 750 ml wine,” said a senior state government official. Alternatively, the producers could also absorb the tax without increasing the selling prices. However, the decision about the tax slab will be taken by the cabinet.

The official added that while levying excise duty at around 5 to 10 percent of the manufacturing cost was also being considered, this alternate formula would lead to the retail prices shooting up by a steeper ₹25 to 30 per bottle, depending on the manufacturing cost declared by the wineries. Hence, a softer tax regime based on every liter of wine produced was likely to be adopted, considering that the industry is yet to establish a firm foothold. A wine producer too opined that a bulk liter-based system would be beneficial for the industry vis-à-vis one based on manufacturing cost.

Wineries are also charged value added tax (VAT) of 20 per cent, of which 16 per cent is refunded to them. Currently wine from wineries outside Maharashtra are charged 100 percent of the manufacturing cost.

While wine produced in wineries outside Maharashtra are charged duty at 100% of the manufacturing cost, those like Sula or Grover which have wineries in the state and make wine out of grapes grown here, are not charged any excise duty. The state also imposes a value added tax (VAT) of 20% on this domestic wine (produced from grapes grown in Maharashtra), of which 16% is refunded to them.

Maharashtra has between 40 and 45 operational wineries. Of these, between 15 and 20 units directly market products, while the rest are only manufacturers. The wine industry has a turnover of around ₹1,000 crore in India, of which 65% in Maharashtra. Most wineries are located in Nashik — which produces around 80% of India’s wine, and is called the country’s wine capital —followed by Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana and Ahmednagar.

Country liquor (CL), which is consumed more by working class drinkers because it is cheaper, has an excise duty. Wine, consumed by the elite, has a tax holiday.

However, despite the concession, state excise department officials said that wine consumption has not shown a healthy growth. They attributed this to a lack of marketing channels besides liquor shops, which prefer to retail established brands.

In 2020-21, wine consumption in Maharashtra was just around 70 lakh litres compared to country liquor (32 crore litres), beer (30 crore litres) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) (20 crore litres).

Jagdish Holkar, President, All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA), said they expected the policy to ensure that wine was easily available to consumers, sans hurdles. “Wine must not be treated as liquor. Abroad, it is treated as a health drink,” he said, adding that a growth in wine production could boost the agro-economy, and ensure remunerative prices to farmers. Holkar also sought online licensing and ease of doing business.

Rajesh Jadhav, former state secretary, AIWPA, urged the state government to extend their tax holiday for at least another decade. The state must allow wineries to sell their products directly to consumers to pull down prices and ensure smaller wineries were operational.

India sees around 4 million cases of domestically produced and imported wine (one case includes 12 bottles of 750 ml each) being consumed. Maharashtra’s share hovers around 40%.

India lags in wine consumption with per capita consumption estimated at just 10ml compared to 4 litres in China

Maharashtra is said to have the right soil, topography, mineral content, weather and water for growing grapes.

One of the leading producers of table grapes, Maharashtra grows wine grapes on just 5,000-acre land, compared to 2.5 to 3 lakh-acre for table grapes

On an average, one kilo of grapes can be used to produce around 600 ml wine