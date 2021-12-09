Don’t panic, take treatment with positive approach, says Maharashtra’s first patient from Dombivli infected by Omicron

Maharashtra’s first Omicron patient who was discharged on Wednesday has said that people need not panic if infected. He urged them to cooperate with the health department, help them do their job and to stay positive to fight the virus.

In a statement released on Thursday, the 33-year-old Dombivli-based merchant navy engineer who returned from South Africa last month said, “Those infected should not get panicked and should take the treatment with a positive approach. In order to recover, one should support the health staff.”

The 33-year-old was the first to get infected with the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and was discharged on Wednesday after treatment.

As per the KDMC health department, he was provided with a dedicated doctor 24 hours a day and his health condition was checked every two hours. At the time of his discharge, on his birthday, the staff also arranged a cake for him to cut.

So far, the KDMC health department has received a list of 927 travellers who had returned to Kalyan-Dombivli from different foreign countries. Out of these, 23 were from South Africa and The Netherlands.

“The list of travellers is being updated every day and we are working on tracing and tracking each one of them. There are some who are untraceable for which we are taking guidelines from the State and acting upon them,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.