Don’t spread religious hatred among students, says minister

Mumbai Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday targeted political parties over the ‘hijab’ controversy and said that some politicians are spreading the poison of religious hatred among students.

He urged them to keep students out of this and let them get educated as it will change their mindset.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also indirectly targeted the political leaders for being fond of publicity and said that nowadays, until and unless things are publicised, people don’t cast votes.

Thackeray and Bhujbal made the comments while virtually attending the inaugural event of social reformer Savitribai Phule’s statue installed at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the statue.

“Nowadays it’s all about advertisement (publicity). Advertise whatever you do, because these political parties think that until and unless you advertise the work you have done, people will not vote. Did Savitribai Phule aspire to become a minister, chief minister or prime minister? Absolutely not. They were working for the cause of society and country,” Thackeray said.

While on the other hand, Bhujbal said, “Today, the politicians of our country are pouring the poison of religious hatred in universities. I request these people to not spread this poison among students. Education should be imparted to all — Hindu, Muslim Sikh and Christian. Only education will change their mindsets and help create a sense of unity,” Bhujbal said, commenting on the controversy.

The controversy started after educational institutions in Karnataka denied entry to hijab-clad students in the middle of the ongoing academic year. The students were also heckled by right-wing supporters.