Double-decker Mira Road flyover inaugurated by Dy CM Shinde

ByShashank Rao
Mar 09, 2025 07:58 AM IST

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiative, the double-decker flyover extends from Sai Baba Nagar Metro Station near S.K. Stone Junction to Shivar Garden.

MUMBAI: Road connectivity in Mira Bhayander got a boost with the inauguration of a crucial double-decker flyover on Saturday by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Double-decker Mira Road flyover inaugurated by Dy CM Shinde
Double-decker Mira Road flyover inaugurated by Dy CM Shinde

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiative, the double-decker flyover extends from Sai Baba Nagar Metro Station near S.K. Stone Junction to Shivar Garden. The metro corridor is constructed above this road flyover which is part of Metro-9 line connecting Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander.

Metropolitan commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee said, “With metro operations set to begin soon on the second deck, Mira Bhayander will witness a complete transformation in urban transport.”

One unique feature of the flyover is that it is built on a shared pier structure, making it the first-of-its-kind transit solution that seamlessly integrates metro and road infrastructure.

The 17-metre-wide carriageway provides 2+2 lanes for smooth traffic flow with road safety measures like RCC anti-crash barriers, reflective signage, lane markings, and speed limit indicators for seamless navigation in place. The flyover bypasses three major traffic bottlenecks - SK Stone Junction, Kanakia Junction and Shivar Garden Junction - thereby drastically cutting down travel time.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This double-decker flyover is a testament to our commitment to building world-class infrastructure that enhances mobility and fosters economic growth. By integrating metro and road transport on the same pillars, we are optimising space, reducing congestion, and making travel more efficient.”

Maha Metro chairman Rubal Agarwala (IAS) and MBMC commissioner Radhabinod Sharma were present during the inauguration.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
