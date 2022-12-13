Dr Birendra Saraf to be next advocate general of Maharashtra

Mumbai The Maharashtra government has decided to appoint Dr Birendra Saraf as the new advocate general of the state. His name was discussed in the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. A senior minister confirmed the development.

The cabinet also accepted the resignation of the incumbent advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni who has requested the state government to relieve him from the position.

“We have decided to appoint Dr Birendra Saraf as the new advocate general of Maharashtra. An order to this effect will be issued soon,” said a senior minister requesting anonymity.

Dr Saraf is a high-profile advocate who has been practising in the Bombay High Court for the past 25 years.

He has been practising in diverse subjects including proceedings related to town planning, writ petitions on enforcement of fundamental rights, civil disputes, alternate dispute redressal under the arbitration act, commercial laws, intellectual property laws and property laws.

He had also represented Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay high court against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) case for regularization of illegal structure.

Dr Saraf was not available for a comment.

“Birendra Saraf was approached by the state government and he also agreed to take up the position after which his name was discussed in the state cabinet meeting,” said a senior official from the law and judiciary department.

A topper in all three years of law graduation in Mumbai University, he was conferred a Ph.D. degree for his research on a subject — Judicial Intervention in Arbitrations in India. He is currently vice president of the Bombay Bar Association.

As far as Kumbhakoni, he was appointed as advocate general on June 7, 2017. On December 7, 2019 he was reinstated to the position. After the fall of the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government in June, he resigned from the position. In a cabinet meeting held on September 12, it was decided not to take any action on the resignation till year end (December 31).

“Kumbhkoni had requested to relieve him owing personal reasons. We wanted him to continue in the position for a few more months and thus his resignation was not accepted in September. He will work with the state government as a special counsellor,” said another minister, wishing not to be named.

