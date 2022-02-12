DRI arrests key member of syndicate that smuggled in 4,522 kg gold

Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai has arrested a Bangalore resident and key member of a gold smuggling syndicate that allegedly smuggled 4,522 kilograms of gold worth ₹1,473 crore from UAE into India between 2017-2019.

The syndicate, DRI officials said, smuggled gold into India through Mundra port by cleverly camouflaging the gold by moulding it into rods or discs and coloured to look like brass scrap.

Raees Ahmed Ikkeri, 43, a resident of Bangalore North, was caught at the Bangalore airport (on arrival from Dubai) by the immigration authorities on February 5 as there was a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued against him. He was handed over to the Bangalore unit of the DRI, but was allowed to go home, as he refused to concede his role.

After DRI Mumbai summoned him, Ikkeri appeared before the agency on Thursday and during sustained questioning and confrontation, admitted his role in gold smuggling.

DRI probe has revealed that Ikkeri was closely associated with a previously arrested accused, Shoeb Zarodarwala. Zarodarwala would receive smuggled gold from the syndicate’s mastermind Nisar Aliyar (also arrested in the past) to further sell it in the wholesale market.

One Manoj Jain alias Raju used to buy smuggled gold from Zarodarwala. Jain has reportedly bought around 100 kgs of smuggled gold from the syndicate. Accused Ikkeri would play the role of coordinator between Jain and Zarodarwala. Zarodarwala had only introduced Ikkeri to Jain in 2018 in Zaveri Bazaar.

The officials said Ikkeri used to communicate with Jain through a Dubai-based mobile number. He would daily check the gold rate from Jain and then inform Zarodarwala about it. He would also inform Jain about how much-smuggled gold was available with Zarodarwala. Ikkeri would also assist Zarodarwala in collecting payments for the gold sold to Jain. He was promised a good commission for this job, said a DRI officer.

Ikkeri was subsequently arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act. He was produced in court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

In March-April 2019, the DRI had seized around 170kg of gold discs from different members of the syndicate. So far, 20 members of the gang, including its mastermind, have been arrested.