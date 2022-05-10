DRI seizes 11 kg smuggled gold worth ₹5.88 crore
Mumbai The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled attempts of an organised gold smuggling syndicate from Lucknow and Mumbai and seized 11 kg gold worth ₹5.88 crore.
The gold came through the air and was concealed inside motor rotors of machines imported from Dubai.
According to DRI officials, based on the intelligence, a consignment which had arrived from Dubai at Air Cargo Complex, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai was inspected and found to contain 5.8 kg gold valued at ₹3.10 crore. While checking the import documents, it was learnt that the item was declared as “sectional and drum-type drain cleaning machines.”
During a careful check, gold was found in disc form and concealed inside two motor rotors of the machine. During further inquiries, it was found that the importer was located in south Mumbai and later, he was subsequently arrested. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.
In another operation, the DRI intercepted an import cargo which was shown on paper to contain an “electrical threading machine” at the Air Cargo Complex of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, and during the search, gold discs were found concealed in the machines in a very similar fashion. A total of 5.2 kg gold, valued at ₹2.78 crore, was seized in that case.
In 2021-22, the DRI had seized 833 kg of smuggled gold valued at ₹405 crore, which either came through air cargo or courier routes in India, said a DRI official.
Last year, DRI has effected significant seizures of gold from cargo and courier consignments. In July 2021, DRI had seized 16.79 kg of gold, valued at ₹8 crore from a courier consignment, followed by the seizure of 80.13 kg of smuggled gold, valued at ₹39.31 crore, in November 2021 from a cargo consignment at Delhi airport.
In another case, in August 2021, DRI had detected the use of a similar mode of concealment of smuggled gold in a consignment which had arrived at the International Courier Terminal, Mumbai. DRI had recovered 5.25 kg of concealed gold, valued at ₹2.67 crore, from that import consignment, mentioned in the DRI press release.
Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of ₹20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery. The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021. Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra. To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
IIT-Kanpur to design Maha Kumbh-2025 website
For visitors planning to attend Maha Kumbh-2025 that would be organised on the sandy banks of Sangam, an upcoming website of the Prayagraj Mela Authority would provide all information and help them plan their trip at a click of the mouse. Arvind Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority and also the Mela Adhikari said gradually information and facilities for Maha Kumbh-2025 would also be uploaded on the website. In the third phase of the website related preparations, this page will be elaborated for Maha Kumbh 2025.
Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings likely to be live-streamed soon, says speaker
The Uttar Pradesh assembly's proceedings may be live-streamed soon on social media platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube so that people in even the remotest villages can watch how their MLAs conduct themselves and whether or not they raise people's issues in the House. UP Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) speaker Satish Mahana made this disclosure during the Coffee with HT programme at the office of Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday.
Coffee with HT: Will strive for better decorum in House, says Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana
Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday asserted his intention to have better decorum, conduct,and discussions in the House. “Though one can't do much (more) than requesting the members to conduct themselves well, I will make efforts for better decorum, conduct, discussion, and increased participation of members in the House,” Satish Mahana said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times, Lucknow office.
