Drink doodh, not daru for New Year: NGO’s plea to stop drinking alcohol

Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti from Ambernath-Badlapur has initiated a unique milk distribution programme in some areas of the suburb on the night of December 31 and January 1. The group would distribute free milk to men to give them a message to stop drinking – ‘D for Dudh and not Daru’.

Around 15 volunteers from the Samiti were standing at entry points of some areas in Ambernath and Badlapur, carrying a container of milk and urging men to get one glass of milk instead of drinking alcohol on the day.

Shyam Jadhav, one of the Samiti members, said, “People celebrate on December 31 just to drink alcohol. It is a day of alcohol-drinking in the country instead of ushering in the New Year in a healthy way. Several families suffer because of the drinking habits of men. We have seen and read about accidents and untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve because of the inebriated state of the people. Therefore, to start the New Year with a good habit, we try to convince them to start the day by drinking milk instead of alcohol in the New Year. We are giving milk to every man who passes by the area.”

The group distributed more than 100 glasses of milk on December 31 evening.