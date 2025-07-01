Search
Driverless truck rolls forward, crushes man

ByAnamika Gharat
Jul 01, 2025 05:48 AM IST

The incident occurred when a stationary truck unexpectedly moved down an inclined road while the driver was inflating one of the rear tyres

THANE: A 28-year-old man died after being crushed by a truck in Bhiwandi on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when a stationary truck unexpectedly moved down an inclined road while the driver was inflating one of the rear tyres. A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver for allegedly failing to take necessary precautions while inflating the tyre.

The deceased, Mukesh Suresh Khandhar, was a site supervisor at a warehouse in Bhiwandi. He, along with his cousin Anil Mawji Khandhar, who works as a labour contractor at the warehouse and two other workers, was standing outside the warehouse gate after work hours. The police said that the four men were about to leave in Anil Mawji’s car when the truck, coming down the inclined road, rammed into the car and those standing nearby.

Mukesh was dragged and crushed under the truck’s wheels, resulting in his death on the spot. Anil and the other two escaped with minor injuries.

The truck driver had allegedly failed to take necessary safety precautions while inflating the tyre, leading to the tragic incident, said a police officer.

The driver had fled the scene after the accident. The police have seized the truck and obtained the footage from the CCTV camera that recorded the incident.

Based on Anil Mawji’s complaint, the police registered a case against the truck driver on the run and are trying to identify him.

