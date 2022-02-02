Drop in infections evident from decline in active cases

Mumbai The city reported 1,121 fresh infections, 10 deaths and a daily positivity rate of 2.4 per cent on Wednesday. This took the tally to 1,047,596 and the toll to 16,640.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 18,067 new cases with 79 deaths.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission (BMC) officials, the cases were slightly high from the earlier couple of days as there are a pile-up of cases.

The decline in Covid cases is evident by the sharp decline of active cases by 36.78 per cent this week compared to last. On February 1, the number of active cases declined to 1,91,524 compared to 3,02,923 on January 25.

As the daily positivity rate touched 1.5 per cent in Mumbai on Wednesday, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that the city is back on the way to normalcy. “Mumbai’s positivity is 1.5% today. We are on our way back to becoming normal,” Chahal wrote on Twitter. Further, all tourist locations, parks, theatres and restaurants were allowed to remain open as per their normal timings.

On Wednesday, the city’s recovery rate was 97 per cent with 1,020,022 recoveries and the mortality rate was 1.64 per cent. The city’s active cases were 8,158. The hospitalisation rate was 5.3 per cent as 1,953 beds out of 37,185 beds were empty.

Meanwhile, out of the total cases reported on Wednesday, 88 per cent were asymptomatic. Further, on Wednesday, 18 Omicron cases were reported in the city out of the 113 reported in the state.

On Wednesday, the tally decreased further as the state logged in 1,73,221 active cases in which Pune led with 52,265 followed by Thane with 11,676 and Mumbai with 8,158.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital said that the situation has improved significantly. “The situation in February is better than the last two months and this is evident by the decline. We may see very few cases in the coming days,” said Dr Shaikh. However, he warns that citizens should not let their guard down. “People need to exercise caution and wear masks and follow all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he added.

The weekly data released by the state government showed that 25 districts in Maharashtra logged in a positivity rate greater than the state average of 17.26%.

The districts qith high positivity rates include Gadchiroli (46.18%), Nagpur (40.86%), Washim (36.88%), Aurangabad (34.14%), Nashik (34.05%), Pune (33.84%), Wardha (30.10%), Amravati (30.01%), Nandurbar (29.61%), Akola (29.31%) , Sangli (27.87%), Chandrapur (27.38%), Yavatmal (27.05%), Latur (23.26%), Satara (23.15%), Nanded (21.95%), Hingoli (21.89%), Kolhapur (21.74%), Gondia (21.49%), Solapur (20.11%), Bhandara (19.59%), Parbhani (19.04%), Osmanabad (18.54%), Jalgaon (17.92%) and Sindhudurg (17.39%).

The death toll has now reached 1,42,784 with Pune again leading with 19,983 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,640 patients and Thane with 11,764.