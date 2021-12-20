Drugs case: Bombay high court rejects actor Armaan Kohli’s bail plea

The Bombay high court on Monday rejected actor Armaan Kohli’s bail application in a drugs-related case. The actor had moved the high court after a special court had rejected his bail application citing prima facie evidence of trafficking and purchase of drugs against Kohli.

Kohli pleaded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) did not have any incriminating evidence against him. He said the observations of the special court were merely based on general allegations against him. Kohli maintained there were no financial transactions between him and the alleged drug peddlers.

The high court observed that WhatsApp chats between Kohli and the peddlers needed to be investigated. It added there was a chance of the evidence being tampered with while rejecting the bail application.

The bail pleas of Kohli’s co-accused Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari were allowed.

Kohli’s lawyer Vinod Chate pleaded his client is innocent and has been falsely implicated. He added there was no prima facie and admissible evidence against him.

The NCB opposed the bail application citing the special court’s observation that Kohli failed to justify the presence of the 1.2 gm of cocaine seized from his house. The special court also cited chats and videos recovered from Kohli’s phone and added they point to illicit trafficking.