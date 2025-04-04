Drunk CISF driver crashes into autorickshaw; woman killed, daughters injured

Mumbai: A night of joyous Eid celebrations ended in tragedy for a mother and her two daughters when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle, driven by an intoxicated officer, crashed into their autorickshaw on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in the early hours of Thursday. Mumbai, India - April 3, 2025: A major accident occurred on the Western Express Highway when a car collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in one passenger dead and three injured in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The high-speed collision claimed the life of 49-year-old Hazra Shaikh on the spot, while her daughters, 22-year-old Shaheen and 17-year-old Shirin, were left critically injured. The autorickshaw driver sustained fractures.

The driver of the CISF vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Dhondiram Yadav, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Hazra, her husband, and their three daughters had visited her sister’s home in Sakinaka, Andheri, for Eid celebrations on Wednesday. After dinner, the family decided to head to their eldest daughter’s house in Ram Mandir. They split into two autorickshaws—Hazra and her two elder daughters in one, while her husband, their youngest daughter Shaina, 16, and their two-year-old grandson Sifan travelled in another.

According to Vanrai police, the CISF SUV, a Scorpio with registration number UP 16 G 0876, with ‘police’ written on the windshield, was travelling southbound on the WEH at around 1:30 am when Yadav lost control, jumped the divider, and slammed into the autorickshaw carrying Hazra and her daughters.

Eyewitnesses reported that the CISF vehicle had three additional occupants, all of whom appeared intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Raju Mane, senior inspector at Vanrai police station, stated that the CISF has a camp in Kalina, Santacruz. Yadav had picked up the vehicle from a repair shop in Malad East and was driving it back to the camp when the fatal accident occurred. “His medical examination confirmed he was heavily intoxicated. We have arrested him,” Mane said.

Hazra’s husband, who was travelling in the autorickshaw behind, witnessed the horrific crash. Overcome with shock, he stopped his auto and rushed to his wife and daughters. Hazra was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Shaheen, who sustained a spinal cord injury, is admitted to Cooper Hospital, while Shirin, who suffered injuries to her shoulders and legs, is being treated at the Trauma Centre in Jogeshwari. Both remain in critical condition.

The autorickshaw driver, Sonu Yadav, the sole breadwinner of his family, suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to Sion Hospital. His relatives stated that while his condition is stable, he is unable to speak properly. Due to the severity of his injuries, he will be taken to his native place in Ranchi for further treatment. Doctors have indicated that he will be unable to work for months, placing a significant financial strain on his family.