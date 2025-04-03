Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drunk goon sets woman’s home on fire after dispute over neighbourhood seating spot

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 05:18 AM IST

The fire, however, had already caused significant damage, reducing furniture and household appliances—including an air conditioner and television—to ashes

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly setting a woman’s home on fire in Borivali West after a heated argument over a neighbourhood seating spot. The accused, Vishal Udmale, a known troublemaker with previous criminal cases, allegedly threw a petrol-filled bottle into the woman’s house and set it ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday.

Drunk goon sets woman’s home on fire after dispute over neighbourhood seating spot
Drunk goon sets woman’s home on fire after dispute over neighbourhood seating spot

According to the Borivali police, the victim, Lakshmi Prabhakar Bonala, 34, a resident of Bhim Nagar Chawl, was seated outside her home around 11 pm on Tuesday, chatting with other women from the locality. Udmale arrived and demanded that she vacate her seat so he could sit there. When Bonala refused and asked him to leave, the accused allegedly became aggressive, hurling abuses at the women present.

Sensing trouble, the women stood their ground and forced him to leave, noting that he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. However, the dispute took an ugly turn later that night. Around 2:30 am, while Bonala and her family were asleep, an explosion startled them. She discovered that a bottle filled with petrol had been thrown inside her house, setting it ablaze.

Bonala rushed out in panic, and upon inquiring, neighbours informed her that Udmale had been seen committing the act. However, he had allegedly threatened the witnesses into silence. The family, along with neighbours, immediately alerted the fire brigade, which arrived promptly and managed to douse the flames before the fire could spread further.

The fire, however, had already caused significant damage, reducing furniture and household appliances—including an air conditioner and television—to ashes. “We barely managed to escape in time,” said Bonala. “Our neighbours helped us to safety, but by the time the fire brigade arrived, most of our belongings had been destroyed.”

Following her complaint, the police registered a case against Udmale under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), section 131 (assault or use of criminal force), section 326(g) (committing mischief by fire or explosive substance), and section 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Udmale was arrested and is set to be produced in court on Thursday. “We are investigating further and ensuring that strict action is taken against the accused,” said an officer from the Borivali police station.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Drunk goon sets woman’s home on fire after dispute over neighbourhood seating spot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On