Dust from Pakistan and Middle East settles over Mumbai after unseasonal rains

Mumbai A thick layer of haze settled over the city on Sunday, just a day after a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan brought unseasonal rains to Mumbai, making it the city’s wettest January in at least a decade. Though citizens were quick to refer to it as a ‘dust storm’ on social media, experts and officials pointed out that Mumbai has not witnessed any stormy conditions, and attributed the haze to “dust raising winds” brought as a result of the same western disturbance which caused Saturday’s rains and a drop in Sunday’s temperature.

Independent meteorologist Akshay Deoras said, “A prominent dust event is affecting parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai-MMR), Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This dust event has been triggered by a recent western disturbance, which is also causing the ongoing dip in Mumbai’s temperature.”

Deoras said that western disturbances are present at high altitudes where aircraft fly, but they can induce a low pressure nearer to the Earth’s surface during their lifespan.

“This western disturbance induced a low-pressure zone near Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Pakistan on the night of January 21. This caused an increase in the surface wind speed over Pakistan and adjoining eastern Iran, which started blowing the dust over these regions from the early morning hours of 22 January. Within a few hours, the dust was visible over the Gulf of Oman and the northern Arabian Sea, following which it entered Gujarat on the same day,” the meteorologist said.

Winds from the northwest direction near the ground pushed the dust into Mumbai-MMR on January 23. Besides Mumbai-MMR, the dust has also spread across Nashik, Ahmadnagar, Pune, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Akola and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra on the afternoon of 23 January, Deoras added.

Mumbai has seen multiple such dust events in the past, including a prominent one in March 2012. The source of dust is always the arid regions of the Middle East and Pakistan. However, such events over the Middle East are generally more frequent during the spring and summer seasons when factors such as high temperature, atmospheric instability, strong northwesterly winds and thunderstorms create ideal conditions for the triggering of dust storms. Dust storms observed in June and July are not able to impact Mumbai due to monsoon conditions.

Meanwhile, the incident pushed the city’s air quality index (AQI) in the ‘poor’ zone. As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily AQI bulletin, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 247 on Sunday, up from a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 99 on the day before.

However, as per the SAFAR network of air quality monitors in Mumbai, the AQI on Sunday evening was recorded at an index value of 333, the highest in at least six months.

Officials clarified that the haze comprised more inert, crustal materials than pollutants. “This haze consists of mainly sand because it originates from the middle-east where the conditions are sandier. It cannot be defined as smog, which comprises a more complex mixture of pollutants,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

Sachin Ghude, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, warned that air quality and visibility will remain poor till at least the afternoon of January 24.

Following Saturday’s unseasonal, isolated drizzles, Mumbai also witnessed a steep dip in temperature, with the daytime maximum plunging to 23.8 degrees Celsius (seven degrees below normal), down from 29.7 degrees Celsius (one degree below normal) the day prior.

This is the lowest daytime temperature seen in January in at least a decade.

Sunday’s minimum temperature reading stood at 21 degrees Celsius (four degrees above normal) but is expected to dip to around 14 degrees Celsius on Monday.

January’s highest maximum as per historical records stands at 37.4 degrees Celsius (in 2006) while the lowest minimum stands at 7.4 degrees Celsius (in 1962).

Mumbai also recorded 0.4 mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5:30 pm on Saturday. Overall, the city has recorded 4.5 mm of rain this month, marking this the wettest January in at least a decade.