Earth moving work in Powai lake a violation of court orders, say activists

Following complaints by activists that earth moving work inside the boundaries of the Powai lake has resumed since January 26, city-based NGO Vanashakti has written to authorities saying the work is in contravention of recent court orders. Vanashakti, also a petitioner in recently disposed NGT cases seeking protection for the water body, has also provided geo-tagged pictures of the ongoing work dated January 26 and 27.

“The Hon’ble National Green Tribunal has passed a judgement on how restoration of lake and protection of the crocodile habitat should be done... Please note that all acts being done presently are contrary to the directions given by Hon’ble NGT and also the orders of the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay in PIL 87 of 2013,” Vanashakti director Stalin D wrote to the district collector, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the forest department on Friday. “This work is going on at night also. The committee set up by Hon’ble NGT has to approve activities proposed to be undertaken and also the court orders have to be complied with,” the letter said.

“The NGT this month constituted an eight-member committee to draft an action plan for the lake, keeping the wetland rules in mind, to ensure sewage ingress into the lake is stopped, and also to suggest ways for conservation of Indian marsh crocodiles which live in the lake. Without the permission of this committee, no work can go on inside the lake. As per the NGT’s directions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the forest department (wildlife), and the State Wetland Authority are responsible for taking action,” said Zoru Bhatena, a city-based environmentalist who has been tracking the matter.

Vanashakti has also complained about the use of glyphosate-containing herbicides in the lake. On January 12, the Union environment ministry instructed the state government, via its State Wetland Authority, to act on these complaints. In a letter to the assistant municipal commissioner, S Ward, on November 2 last year, the MPCB had allowed the use of glyphosate for destruction of water hyacinths in the lake. This permission was subject to certain conditions, namely that the BMC will stop the ingress of raw sewage into the lake, and carry out regular bioaccumulation studies along with water and sediment analysis reports, and submit reports of the same to the MPCB.

The BMC had in August last year floated a tender for removal of water hyacinths at Ganesh Ghat, Pawarwadi, and other areas of the Powai lake to make space for immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi. The following month, the BMC launched a pilot project as part of which drones were used to spray glyphosate on 2 per cent of the lake’s water spread area affected by water hyacinths between September 3 and 5. Based on the success of the programme, larger quantities of glyphosate are set to be used, along the lines of a similar project in Aurangabad’s Salim Ali lake, executed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

“The lake is a crocodile habitat. You need to seek necessary clearances from the wildlife department, which the BMC has clearly not done. Water hyacinths are invasive, but to remove them you need to first stop the entry of raw sewage into the lake, which has also not been achieved by the BMC. The effective way to tackle the issue is through arresting the pollution source, not introducing known contaminants into a natural environment,” Stalin D said.

BMC officials did not respond to requests for comment. An official with the MPCB, however, said, “The NGT order should be followed as instructed. We will look into the complaint and take it up with the State Wetland Authority.”