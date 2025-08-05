E-auctions and regular inspections in state govt’s stringent new policy for hoardings

MUMBAI: The state government is in the process of framing a comprehensive policy for hoardings with stricter rules related to aspects such as structural stability, eligibility of contractors and the environmental and visibility impact of the hoardings. The initiative comes in the aftermath of the Ghatkopar hoarding mishap of May 2024, which killed 17 people and injured 75. In May 2024, a billboard in Ghatkopar collapsed, leaving 17 dead and 75 injured. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The draft policy, which is expected to be published by the end of the month, makes it compulsory for hoarding contracts to be allotted through e-auctions, and mandates regular structural audits and inspection of hoarding sites. It will have a comprehensive outline for the local bodies that control hoardings, while district collectors will be given guidelines for the allotment of land.

A high-level committee comprising officials from the public works, urban development, environment and revenue departments is considering suggestions from all departments to make the policy comprehensive. In case of an accident and loss of life due to a hoarding, the policy has fixed responsibility on the contractor and not on the officers allotting the land for it.

The draft policy is also expected to scrap the existing system of appointing a few agencies and allowing them to sublet the hoarding sites to smaller agencies. “The old policy made it difficult to fix responsibility in case of violations and mishaps,” said a revenue department official. “The state is now considering site-wise allotment through e-auctioning.” The policy will have broad guidelines about locations and their rates while the management of the hoardings will be with local bodies and other government agencies.

The policy makes it mandatory for agencies participating in the bids to have three years’ experience, a certain net worth and be registered in the state. It has also increased the penalty to twice the amount of the rent paid for three years for the site. “A standing committee of officials from various departments will oversee regular inspection of the sites and carry out structural audits from time to time,” said the official. “The government agencies and local bodies handling the hoardings will have to submit a monthly report.”

The officer added that a fresh auctioning process had been mandated every five years without giving an extension to the existing contractors. “The contractors will have to hand over the land by removing the structure set up to erect the hoardings,” he said. “This has been made compulsory to ensure that new structures are built every five years.”

The policy also makes it mandatory for agencies to ensure that public utilities do not get obstructed due to the hoardings, and that signals and public sight are not blocked.

“Most hoardings in the state are on government land and run according to the policy of the local body or government agencies managing them,” said the officer. “The policy will incorporate the existing regulations of local bodies, including the BMC, to make it comprehensive. We have received certain recommendations by the chief minister’s office. After incorporating the suggestions, the policy will be announced in the next four weeks.”