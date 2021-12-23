E-challan for traffic violators in Kalyan, Dombivli from January first week

From 2022, traffic violators in Kalyan-Dombivli will have to pay fines through e-challan. DCP Balasaheb Patil has informed that the department would implement the e-challan system in the twin cities from the first week of January.

“The e –challan system is already used in Thane. It will help spot violators and control congestion caused by those who cut lanes or jump signals,” said Patil.

The department has raised certain demands for marking the roads with stop lines wherever the signals are installed.

“We have asked the civic body to mark the stop line and zebra crossing so that we can start penalising the violators. Presently, there is no marking on the roads where the signals are installed. The stop line is necessary to decide if a person has violated the traffic signal rule,” added Patil.

As per the traffic police, the marking on the roads would be done in another eight to ten days.

The Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) has installed traffic signals at five different locations out of the 20 locations decided as of now. The work on the installation of the remaining locations is under progress. Presently, these signals are functional. However, they are not activated for e-challan.

“As per the requirement, the marking will be done soon at the five spots in a week’s time,” said an officer of SKDCL.

