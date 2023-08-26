MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun examining allegations related to the alleged amassing of benami disproportionate assets by Dilip Dhole, former commissioner of the Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation. Dhole was recently summoned by the ED as part of its money-laundering probe related to the Urban Land Ceiling Regulation (ULCR) Act scam in Thane. ED begins probe into alleged disproportionate assets of ex-MBMC chief

Sources said that the agency came across allegations about Dhole related to disproportionate assets through the benami and shell firm/s route in the course of scanning his alleged role in the ULCR scam case. If confirmed, the findings related to these allegations will be shared by the ED with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The agency will keep in mind Dhole’s known sources of income while verifying the disproportionate assets allegations, the sources added.

Despite texts and calls, HT could not reach Dhole for a comment. Sources close to him, however, said he had denied having a part in any alleged wrongdoing, including the ULCR case.

The agency had on August 8 called in Dhole to seek information related to the ULCR case but he did not appear. Immediately after the ED summons, on August 9, Dhole was transferred out of the MBMC by the state government.

ED sources said that the agency would ask Dhole, if and when he appeared before it for questioning, to furnish details on whether he had taken any action/ corrective step/s during his MBMC stint in the wake of the ULCR scam coming to light. Dhole became the municipal commissioner in March 2021.

The ED initiated its probe into the scam after the Thane police detected it in November 2016. Sources said it had so far recorded the statements of several individuals, including government officials.

In November 2016, the Thane police detected alleged violations of the ULCR Act on arresting a builder from Mira-Bhayandar. They also booked two others, including an architect and a few government officials from the ULC section (of the collectorate and the civic corporation), to examine their alleged involvement in the fraud. The police’s FIR registered at the Thane Nagar police station invoked IPC sections such as criminal conspiracy (120 B), cheating (420) and the Prevention of Corruption Act section related to criminal misconduct by public servants, 13 (1) (d).

As per the police ‘s case, the accused builder, who was meant to surrender his excess land holding to the government under the ULC Act or access an exemption from the state authorities under Section 20 of the act, had allegedly wrongly impressed upon the authorities that he had the exemption to carry out construction on a plot in Mira Bhayander. The builder was also accused of creating dubious documents related to permissions and orders and making use of stamps and signatures in connivance with a few government officers. It was alleged that the fraud had caused a loss of around ₹11.17 crore to the state exchequer.

It was alleged that all the accused persons connived to cook up records to evade the provision under the ULC act. This provision requires the surrender of five per cent of the land on which construction is proposed to the government for houses for the economically weaker section. The land under the scanner of the police was around 23,340 square metres.

In June 2021, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was constituted to probe allegations of corruption against the Thane police during their probe into the ULC case, had nabbed three persons, including a former town planner of Mira-Bhayander and an architect.

