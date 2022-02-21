ED files chargesheet against red sanders smugglers

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Badshah Majid Malik and three others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 before a special PMLA court in connection with the Red Sanders smuggling case.

The agency on Monday said the prosecution complaint was filed on February 15 and the court took cognizance of the matter on February 18.

ED officials claimed their investigation has established that Malik and others had laundered the proceeds of crime generated by their illegal activities in the guise of share subscription premium in a company that had been incorporated by him and his associates.

“The money laundered was subsequently transferred to the accounts of the promoters of the company, including Malik, and was used for purchasing properties, luxury cars and paying off loans,” ED stated.

ED’s money laundering case against Malik and others is based on the prosecution complaint filed by DRI in a case relating to the seizure of red sandalwood worth about ₹3.16 crore in 2015.

DRI’s probe revealed that Malik was the kingpin of the syndicate involved in the smuggling of red sanders.

ED had in December 2021 conducted searches at eight locations in Mumbai and Thane that resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents. Malik was arrested on December 21, 2021.

Malik along with his associates had allegedly exported red sanders worth ₹48 crore before 2015 and several transactions were reflected in their bank accounts.

The DRI had unearthed the international smuggling racket of sandalwood in November 2015 and intercepted a container carrying 7,800 metric tons of rad sanders at Nhava Sheva worth ₹3.16 crore and arrested Harshvardhan Hegde, managing director of Mumbai-based shipping company.

During the probe, it was revealed that Malik was instrumental in exporting the consignment to Middle East countries. Hegde used to book the consignment in the name of one Poojary who is based in Andhra Pradesh and allegedly involved in several red sanders smuggling cases, an officer said.