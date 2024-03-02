MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen security holdings worth ₹580.78 crore, belonging to a Dubai-based hawala trader, Hari Shankar Tibrewal, who the agency has identified as the third partner of the wanted promoters of Mahadev Online Book (MOB), an illegal online betting platform, the agency said on Friday. ED freezes assets worth ₹ 580.78 crore of a partner of MOB promoters

This followed recent countrywide searches at Tibrewal’s known premises and at the premises of his associates at 17 locations in cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur, Indore, Delhi and Gurugram, as reported by HT on Thursday.

“Security holdings worth ₹580.78 crore in the name of the entities beneficially owned by Hari Shankar Tibrewal have been frozen by ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” ED sources said. As part of the crackdown on the MOB-linked money-laundering networks, the ED has also retrieved cash of ₹1.86 crore and valuables worth ₹1.78 crore.

ED has alleged that funds generated by the Mahadev app were used to pay bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh, where the case had become a major political issue ahead of the assembly elections in November.

The federal agency, which began probing the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in July 2022, alleged the promoters of the app, identified as Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are based overseas and remotely ran illegal betting operations. The projected proceeds of the crime are about ₹6,000 crore. The two app promoters were recently detained in Dubai based on Interpol red notices issued at the behest of ED and the agency is trying to have them deported or extradited to India. A formal request in this regard has already been sent, officials said.

So far, the agency has arrested nine people. It has also filed two charge sheets, including the one against the two promoters.

ED’s money laundering investigation in the case has revealed that the MOB is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web and Tibrewal allegedly runs one such website in the name of sky-exchange, ED sources said.

“ED has successfully identified another major player involved with the promoters of the Mahadev Online Book,” an ED source said. “It was found that Hari Shankar Tibrewal, who hails from Kolkata but currently resides in Dubai, is a major hawala player and has partnered with the MOB promoters,” the source added.

The searches also resulted in the seizure of sizable evidence, including digital data and documents pertaining to assets, the sources said. The searches revealed that Tibrewal allegedly used his Dubai-based entities to invest betting proceeds in the Indian stock market via Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route, the sources said.

Tibrewal allegedly also employed many of his associates as directors in various companies that were invested the betting proceeds in the stock market. “He was also involved in large-scale hawala movement of the betting funds,” the source claimed.

ED initiated the investigation in 2022 based on cases registered by the Chhattisgarh police against MOB and its promoters. Subsequently, other cases registered by Vishakhapatnam police, Andhra Pradesh and other states were also taken on record. ED’s investigation has revealed that the illegal betting platform was being run from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by franchising panels /branches to their known associates on a 70%-30% profit ratio.

“The main promoters of Mahadev Online Book are also partner/promoter in multiple such online betting book like ‘Reddy Anna,’ ‘Fairplay’, among others, and large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting proceeds to off-shore accounts,” the ED source said.

The ED had earlier seized/frozen movable properties worth ₹572.41 crore during searches conducted in the case. The total attachment/freezing in the case stands at ₹1,296.05 crore. The agency has so far submitted two charge-sheets against 19 accused in the case, including Chandrakar and Uppal.