ED opposes Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea, says he was directly involved in generating proceeds of crime

“Anil Deshmukh is the main conspirator and the brain behind the whole conspiracy to collect money from the orchestra bar owners,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its reply, opposing the bail plea of the former home minister, in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

“Deshmukh is directly involved in the generation of proceeds of crime. The applicant (Deshmukh) knowingly and directly indulged himself in the activities, laundering the proceeds of crime and integrating the same in his trust Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha,” the agency said.

The former home minister has filed for bail before special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade through his counsel Aniket Nikam and Indarpal Singh.

The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on Monday.

The ED in its affidavit filed through advocates Shreeram Shirsath and Sunil Gonsalves said the 72-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader was not entitled to bail as there was sufficient material against him which showed his complicity in the crime and so also considering the possibility of influencing the witness and other factors.

The ED said in the past, a Magistrate Court had issued summons against Deshmukh as he was not traceable and now if granted bail he could again abscond.

Deshmukh had allegedly directed some Mumbai police officers like dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze to collect money from bar owners. Subsequently, Vaze collected an amount of ₹4.7 crore from orchestra bar owners and handed it over to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

“The money so collected was nothing but illegal gratification received from bar owners in lieu of letting them function till late hours without restriction on performance artistes, resulted out of improper and dishonest performance of the public duty by Deshmukh and Vaze,” the ED said in the reply.

Upon receiving the money, it was laundered by Deshmukh with the help of his son Hrishikesh and hawala operators in the account of their trust as donation. “They have spent ₹1.71 crore for day-to-day use and business expansion, and the remaining proceeds of the crime are yet to be traced,” it added.

Deshmukh had alleged in his bail plea that Vaze had taken a U-turn before the KU Chandiwal Commission appointed by the state government to inquire into the allegations by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against him and that Vaze’s statements were neither creditworthy nor reliable. The former home minister added that Vaze also had several cases registered against him.

The ED said Vaze told the agency that ‘number 1’ on whose behalf he collected money was Deshmukh. “It’s a matter of fact that there are cases against Vaze. However, the investigations conducted under the PMLA are not dependent on those cases.”

The ED also opposed Vaze’s bail plea, claiming that he “is the key link of the whole conspiracy.”

The agency, in its reply to the dismissed API’s plea, said he directly assisted Deshmukh in the generation of proceeds of crime. “Vaze while performing his official duties indulged in illegal activities. Vaze on the directions of Deshmukh held a meeting with various orchestra bar owners and asked each of them to pay ₹3 lakh per month for their smooth functioning till late hours, without restriction on performance artistes.”

In furtherance to this conspiracy, he collected ₹4.70 crore from various orchestra bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 and handed over the cash to the then home minister’s personal assistant in two installments, the agency said.