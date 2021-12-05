ED records Param Bir Singh’s statement in corruption case

Mumbai Former commissioner of Mumbai police Param Bir Singh on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its south Mumbai office to record his statement in connection with the money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, who had been issued three summons by ED, finally responded on Friday. According to ED officers, Singh was questioned by the investigation officer, an assistant-director level officer, in the presence of the Deputy Director of ED Mumbai for several hours before they recorded his statement.

Anil Deshmukh is in judicial custody. He was arrested by the ED on November 3, after he appeared before ED officials on Nov 2 in the laundering case. He had earlier failed to appear even after five summons in the case by the ED.

The case by the ED was registered following the CBI FIR against Anil Deshmukh for allegedly asking some police officers to extort ₹100 crore a month for him. In the same case, the ED had earlier arrested Deshmukh’s Personal Assistant and Personal Secretary and had summoned Deshmukh and his son Hrishikesh for questioning.

Param Bir Singh had alleged in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze and some other Mumbai Police officers to extort ₹100 crore a month following which Vaze had contacted several bar owners and demanded money from them his bosses.