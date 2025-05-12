Activists protest Hindi is made compulsory for Classes 1-5

MUMBAI: Several organisations working in the education sector came together at Dadar on Sunday opposing the Maharashtra government’s decision to implement Hindi as the compulsory third language for Class 1 to 5. The participants unanimously demanded the state to withdraw this and issue a government resolution declaring Hindi would not be compulsory in the upcoming academic year. The organisation issued a statement with a series of action points, like forming a coordination committee with educationists, activists, and political representatives to steer the Marathi language movement

Last month, the state government made Hindi compulsory for Classes 1 to 5. Many educationists, scholars, and political leaders on Sunday voiced their concerns about what they described as ‘an imposition of Hindi and a threat to Marathi language and identity.’ They warned of demonstrations outside the six divisional commissioner offices and the education commissioner’s office in Pune.

Prakash Parab, language expert and founding member of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, which organised the meeting, called it a ‘double betrayal to Marathi speakers’ for the state to portray Hindi as optional while also pushing it. “Making students learn a third language from Class 1 without valid justification and choosing Hindi for political convenience is an act of disloyalty to Maharashtra.”

Experts find that this three-language formula in these Classes, regardless of whether it’s supported by the National Education Policy 2020, goes against the developmental needs of young children. Ramesh Panse, early education specialist and member of the government’s steering committee, said, “People often say children can learn three or four languages at a young age. It’s true, but only if those languages are present in their surroundings. Otherwise, it becomes forced learning with little real benefit.”

Criticising the policy’s practical implications, education researcher Girish Samant pointed out what this would mean for the teachers. “One teacher already handles Marathi, English, and other subjects in most primary schools. Now they’ll be expected to teach a third language too,” he said.

Many politicians too were present at the meeting, opposing Hindi compulsion for primary classes. Former industries and language minister Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena (UBT) questioned the current administration’s failure to implement earlier laws. Ajit Abhyankar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) warned of stronger protests if the government doesn’t reverse its decision.

Prabhakar Narkar of Janata Dal (Secular) spoke of regional tensions, especially in Konkan. “Non-Marathi-speaking people have bought land there in large numbers. In such areas, forcing Hindi only deepens the challenges for Marathi-speaking residents.”

The organisation issued a statement with a series of action points, like forming a coordination committee with educationists, activists, and political representatives to steer the Marathi language movement. The group also reiterated its long-standing demand to implement compulsory Marathi teaching in all schools without delay.